Lima Taiwo, daughter of late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, paid an emotional tribute to her father during Senator Yayi's condolence visit

Lima praised her father for being a good husband and devoted dad, revealing a deeply personal side of the veteran actor

Lima's sister Kira also honoured their father by visiting his graveside, where she made a heartfelt promise to love him forever

Lima Taiwo, one of the daughters of late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, has opened up about the man behind the famous face in a moving tribute that has touched many hearts.

The moment came during a condolence visit by Senator Yayi to the family home, where Lima spoke candidly about what her father meant to her and the kind of man he truly was.

Lima recalls how late Taiwo Hassan treated his wives in touching tribute. Credit: @ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Lima Taiwo's Tribute to Her Father

Rather than speaking only about his achievements on screen, Lima chose to honour the quieter, more private parts of his character.

She thanked him for the way he carried himself through life, for the fight he put up, and for showing up as a devoted figure to everyone who depended on him.

"My daddy, I know you are not here, but thank you for fighting. Thank you for the life that you lived, thank you for being a good husband to our mummies and for being a good daddy. He was my best friend," she said.

Her words painted a picture of a man who balanced a celebrated public career with a warm, present fatherhood, something fans of the late actor rarely got to witness from the outside.

Kira Taiwo Visits Father's Graveside

Lima was not the only daughter to publicly grieve. A few days earlier, her sister Kira made a visit to their father's graveside in what was described as a deeply personal moment.

Late Taiwo Hassan’s daughter, Lima, shares sweet memories of him as a husband. Credit: @ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

At the grave, Kira reflected on the Odunfa cultural festival, wondering aloud how she would ever attend it again without him by her side.

She also prayed that any of his sins and shortcomings be forgiven and made a solemn promise to love him forever.

Together, the tributes from both daughters offer a rare and tender look at Taiwo Hassan Ogogo beyond the roles that made him a household name in Nollywood.

See Lima Taiwo's touching tribute that trended on X:

Ogogo’s October plans resurface after his death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of late Nollywood icon Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, discussing his plans to return to Canada in October 2026 went viral after his death and burial.

The footage, shared by actor Temidayo Enitan, showed Ogogo speaking warmly with actors Azeez Onifade and Enitan about attending a wedding and staging an elaborate performance.

Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66, and was buried the following day as Nollywood stars and fans mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng