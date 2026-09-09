Late Taiwo Hassan’s Daughter, Lima, Opens Up on the Kind of Husband Her Father Was
- Lima Taiwo, daughter of late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, paid an emotional tribute to her father during Senator Yayi's condolence visit
- Lima praised her father for being a good husband and devoted dad, revealing a deeply personal side of the veteran actor
- Lima's sister Kira also honoured their father by visiting his graveside, where she made a heartfelt promise to love him forever
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Lima Taiwo, one of the daughters of late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, has opened up about the man behind the famous face in a moving tribute that has touched many hearts.
The moment came during a condolence visit by Senator Yayi to the family home, where Lima spoke candidly about what her father meant to her and the kind of man he truly was.
Lima Taiwo's Tribute to Her Father
Rather than speaking only about his achievements on screen, Lima chose to honour the quieter, more private parts of his character.
She thanked him for the way he carried himself through life, for the fight he put up, and for showing up as a devoted figure to everyone who depended on him.
"My daddy, I know you are not here, but thank you for fighting. Thank you for the life that you lived, thank you for being a good husband to our mummies and for being a good daddy. He was my best friend," she said.
Her words painted a picture of a man who balanced a celebrated public career with a warm, present fatherhood, something fans of the late actor rarely got to witness from the outside.
Kira Taiwo Visits Father's Graveside
Lima was not the only daughter to publicly grieve. A few days earlier, her sister Kira made a visit to their father's graveside in what was described as a deeply personal moment.
At the grave, Kira reflected on the Odunfa cultural festival, wondering aloud how she would ever attend it again without him by her side.
She also prayed that any of his sins and shortcomings be forgiven and made a solemn promise to love him forever.
Together, the tributes from both daughters offer a rare and tender look at Taiwo Hassan Ogogo beyond the roles that made him a household name in Nollywood.
See Lima Taiwo's touching tribute that trended on X:
Ogogo’s October plans resurface after his death
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of late Nollywood icon Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, discussing his plans to return to Canada in October 2026 went viral after his death and burial.
The footage, shared by actor Temidayo Enitan, showed Ogogo speaking warmly with actors Azeez Onifade and Enitan about attending a wedding and staging an elaborate performance.
Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66, and was buried the following day as Nollywood stars and fans mourned him.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.