Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, attended the Fidau prayer organised for late veteran actor Taiwo Hassan

The actor’s appearance at the solemn gathering caught attention online, particularly because of the striking earring he wore

Some netizens questioned the choice of accessory, while others took a humorous swipe at Baba Ijesha’s look in the viral video

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha, has become a talking point online after making an appearance at a prayer session for late veteran actor Taiwo Hassan.

The Odunfa Caucus reportedly held a Fidau prayer for the late actor on Thursday, September 10, drawing several familiar faces from the Yoruba movie industry.

Baba Ijesha attended the Fidau prayer organised for late veteran actor Taiwo Hassan. Photos: Baba Ijesha.

Source: Instagram

Among those present was Baba Ijesha, whose appearance did not go unnoticed.

Baba Ijesha's earring steals attention

A video from the gathering showed Baba Ijesha dressed for the occasion, but it was the dazzling earring dangling from his ear that caught the eyes of several social media users.

While the event was held to honour the late Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, some viewers found themselves discussing the actor’s unusual accessory instead.

Watch the X video of Baba Ijesha arriving at Ogogo's fidau here:

Reactions trail Baba Ijesha's appearance

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@smilingsilvie stated:

"Nothing dey pain me pass this fake sunshade collection way he dey alway wear. Non of his sunshades be original…that is why he know dey get shame"

@zeeyhart17 wrote,

“What is it with the chandelier on his ear?

@babalolamosun wrote,

“Is he attending a birthday or wedding? Because I didn’t understand

@bunbright6 wrote:

“But this earring looks tacky! Abi nah my eye

@amope_gold1 wrote:

“Oni chandelier earrings

Some netizens questioned the choice of Baba Ijesha's accessory. Photo: Baba Ijesha.

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze mocks Baba Ijesha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze mocked Baba Ijesha after the actor welcomed a baby boy with CEO Luminee seven months after leaving prison.

Daddy Freeze questioned the timing of the conception in an Instagram video, joking that the actor might have transferred the pregnancy via Bluetooth.

The broadcaster teased that the baby might also be premature while highlighting that Nigerian prisons do not recognise conjugal visits.

Source: Legit.ng