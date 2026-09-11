Canada's government has set a specific fee for foreigners applying for an Electronic Travel Authorisation before visiting the country

The eTA is a mandatory entry requirement for visa-exempt nationals travelling to Canada by air, and the application is completed online

Applicants must have a valid passport, a credit or debit card, and key personal information ready before starting the process

Canada's government has confirmed the cost foreigners must pay when applying for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), a mandatory requirement for visa-exempt nationals who plan to travel to Canada by air.

The eTA applies to nationals of visa-exempt countries, meaning those who do not require a traditional Canadian visa but still need prior electronic approval to board a flight to Canada. Citizens of countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, and several European nations fall into this category. It is worth noting that United States citizens are exempt from the eTA requirement entirely.

Canada mentions the cost of applying for eTA Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Cost of Canada eTA application

According to the federal government of Canada, the eTA costs CAD $7 (N6,710.74) per applicant. While the fee is relatively modest, the authorisation is a compulsory step that travellers from eligible countries cannot skip before boarding a flight to Canada.

Once approved, an eTA is linked electronically to the applicant's passport and remains valid for up to five years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. A single authorisation covers multiple trips to Canada within that period, as long as each stay does not exceed six months.

How to apply for the Canada eTA

The application process is handled entirely online through the Government of Canada's official platform. Applicants are required to have a valid passport, a working email address, and a credit or debit card to pay the CAD $7 fee. Personal information such as travel history, employment details, and answers to background eligibility questions are also part of the form.

In most cases, the eTA is approved within minutes of submission, though some applications may take several days if additional documentation is requested. Canadian authorities advise travellers to apply before booking flights to avoid any disruption to travel plans.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that Canada announced other documents travellers must provide before they board a flight using eTA.

Canada names countries eligible for eTA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada listed 17 countries whose citizens may apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) instead of a full visa when travelling by air. The list includes new entries Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as African countries such as Morocco and Seychelles.

For eligible travellers, the eTA could make visiting Canada simpler and faster, while citizens of countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa must still follow the traditional visa process. The change comes as Canada also outlines foreigners who may qualify for open work permits in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng