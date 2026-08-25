Veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, who died at 66, once shared the origin of his iconic stage name 'Ogogo' in a 2024 interview

Hassan traced the name to his family's traditional Yoruba praise poetry, known as Oriki, which he recited at the start of his acting career

The actor began his career in 1981 as an Akede Oba and co-founded the Odunfa Caucus, one of Yoruba cinema's most influential theatre groups

Long before "Ogogo" became one of the most recognisable names in Yoruba cinema, it was simply a line in a family prayer, a traditional praise name passed down through generations.

In a 2024 interview with City People, late veteran actor Taiwo Hassan traced the roots of the nickname that defined his career. Hassan, who passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2026, at the age of 66, explained that "Ogogo" formed part of his family's Oriki, the traditional Yoruba system of eulogy and praise poetry.

From Oriki to Acting Identity

Hassan revealed that he joined the entertainment industry in 1981 in the role of an Akede Oba, a performer whose primary duty was to recite the Oriki of royalty and chiefs. His skill at this craft quickly earned him a reputation among peers, who initially nicknamed him "Olohun Iyo" in recognition of his talent.

"The name Ogogo is my Oriki. Many don't know how I started my acting career. I started with the role of an Akede Oba, meaning I was always doing Oriki (eulogy). I was always reciting the Oriki of Kings, Chiefs. I did it so well that people called me Olohun Iyo then," he said.

When Yoruba home video productions began to gain popularity, Hassan incorporated the practice of self-eulogy into his performances, drawing directly from his family's praise lines.

"When we started home video, I will eulogise people and I will eulogise myself. I will say things like Emi omo Ogogo, a ku lodo……So, when we started doing modern play, my friends now said Ogogo Wa Joor, that is how the name Ogogo came to stay. It is my Oriki. It is my fathers Oriki. I always recite it," he said.

A Career Spanning Four Decades

Over time, the name became inseparable from his identity both on stage and on screen.

"Emi Omo Ogogo a ku lodo, Omo ku lomi lomi……People like to hear it. I used to say it when we are doing plays on stage," Hassan added.

Ogogo was one of the co-founders of the Odunfa Caucus, a theatre group credited for nurturing several of Yoruba's celebrated talents in the movie industry.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ogogo's friend and actor Yinka Quadri made an appearance at his funeral rites in Ilaro, Ogun state.

Ogogo's wife shares why she quit acting

Legit.ng previously reported that Ogogo's first wife, Ajoke Taiwo, revealed that he did not want her to continue acting after they got married.

Ajoke spoke for the first time after the veteran actor’s death, sharing details about their relationship and the decision that changed the course of her career.

According to Ajoke, she was already an actress before Ogogo joined their group. However, after their marriage, the actor asked her to leave the profession and dedicate her time to their children.

Source: Legit.ng