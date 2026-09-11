The UK government has outlined the full process of buying a home in England and Wales, including a key detail about the average timeline

The official guide covers everything from choosing a mortgage lender to exchanging contracts and paying tax before completing a purchase

The government also flagged the risk of fraud during property transactions, warning buyers to verify who they are dealing with before transferring money

The UK government has published an official guide explaining exactly how long it takes to buy a home in England and Wales, offering a step-by-step breakdown of the entire process for prospective buyers.

According to the guide published on the UK government's official website, buying a home takes about five months on average.

UK guide outlines the home buying process for England and Wales. Photo credit: @WSJ, Harrison Flagpoles.

Source: UGC

However, the process can stretch beyond that timeline when a buyer is part of a chain involving multiple buyers and sellers.

Steps Required to Buy a Home

The guide outlines eight key steps that anyone looking to purchase property in England and Wales must complete.

These include deciding how much to borrow, selecting a mortgage lender, choosing a property, and making a formal offer.

After an offer is accepted, buyers must exchange contracts, pay the relevant tax, arrange and pay for searches and surveys, and organise a removals company for the actual move.

One important legal detail highlighted in the guide is that an offer is not legally binding until contracts have been exchanged.

This means either party can pull out before that stage without legal consequence.

The guide also notes that buyers can own a property with up to three other people through joint ownership, and that government financial assistance may be available through affordable home ownership schemes.

Fraud Warning for Property Buyers

The government used the guide to raise awareness about the risk of fraud during property transactions, given the large sums of money involved.

Buyers are advised to confirm the identity of anyone they communicate with during the process, ensure they are sending money to the correct bank account, and avoid sharing excessive personal information on social media.

The guide also recommends consulting a legal professional for further advice on protecting against property fraud.

The guide applies specifically to England and Wales. The government noted that separate rules govern the home-buying process in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

UK government speaks about those charged with crime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government published a guide explaining what happens immediately after a person is charged with a crime in England and Wales.

The official guidance outlines how police decide whether a charged individual is released on bail or kept in custody before their court hearing.

Source: Legit.ng