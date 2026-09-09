Ugwu Nnenna Theresa, ex-wife of Ejike Tobias Ugwuoke, announced on Facebook that she personally returned her bride price on September 9, 2026

She posted a receipt showing the N30,000 she refunded, noting that her ex-husband had previously refused to collect the money from her family and kinsmen

Her post sparked a wave of reactions online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the bride price amount and what her decision represents

Ugwu Nnenna Theresa, who identifies herself as the ex-wife of Ejike Tobias Ugwuoke, made waves on Facebook after announcing that she had personally returned the bride price paid on her head, six years after the original payment was made.

Writing on Facebook on September 9, 2026, Ugwu Tessy, as she is known on the platform, explained that her ex-husband had paid the bride price on January 2, 2020, but had refused to collect it back from her family, her kinsmen, and through legal channels when the marriage broke down.

A Nigerian lady returns her bride price of N30k to her ex-husband after he reportedly refused to take it. Photo Credit: Ugwu Tessy

Source: Facebook

Left with no other option, she took matters into her own hands and returned the money herself.

N30,000 bride price returned with receipt

To back up her claim, she posted a screenshot of a receipt showing that she had refunded N30,000 to her ex-husband.

The move drew significant attention online, partly because of the symbolic weight of returning a bride price in Igbo culture, where such a gesture formally signals the dissolution of a traditional marriage.

In her words: "I Single-HANDEDLY Returned it Myself Today Being 9/9/2026."

See Ugwu Tessy's Facebook post below:

Nigerians react to the bride price refund

The post drew laughter, admiration, and plenty of commentary, particularly around the N30,000 figure.

@Paddymoore logistics said:

"Where dem dey pay 30k as bride price. That money too much oo."

@Joy Thomas said:

"I support this 😅."

@Sylvia Chinyerenwa McColumbus said:

"Narration na water.....

"Where I go see 30k? Ours is 3k indigene and 5k outsider but my father collected ₦200 (two hundred naira).

"If worst come to worst, Onyinye Loveth fit run ₦200 for me to pay back."

@Chioma Sucre Udogu said:

"I love this generation wey I follow come."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady whose bride price was returned had shared an emotional story.

Lady reacts as father returns her bride price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had reacted online after her father refunded her bride price to her husband.

In her emotional post, she celebrated her father's birthday and expressed her deep gratitude for his support and love.

The lady, identified as @Ijeoma Ekechukwu on Facebook, remembered her father's efforts to return her bride price to her ex-husband.

Source: Legit.ng