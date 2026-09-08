Yul Edochie reshared a clip from his father Pete's appearance on comedian Isbae U's online show on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Pete Edochie was asked to name his favourite actor on the show and gave a response that left many stunned

The veteran actor's bold declaration about his standing in Nollywood has since sparked a wave of reactions online

Yul Edochie could not resist sharing what he called "the best part of the interview" after his father Pete Edochie appeared on a viral podcast and made a declaration that set the internet ablaze.

The clip, which Yul posted to his Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, came from comedian Isbae U's online show, Curiosity Made Me Ask, where the legendary Nollywood veteran was a guest.

Yul Edochie reshares his favourite clip from father's podcast session with Isbae U. Credit: yuledochie/peteedcohie

Source: Instagram

During the session, Isbae U asked Pete Edochie to name his favourite actor. The veteran star's answer was anything but conventional. Rather than naming a colleague, Pete stated plainly that he sees himself as standing above everyone else in the industry, making it impossible for him to single out a favourite from those beneath him.

"I am bigger than all of them. Who's going to be my favourite actor?" he asked.

Isbae U, however, was quick to offer his own pick. The comedian named Yul Edochie as his personal favourite actor, a moment that clearly delighted the younger Edochie enough to share the clip with his own followers.

The post stirred reactions, with fans divided between amusement at Pete's confidence and admiration for the Edochie family's dominance in Nigerian cinema.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Femi Adebayo addressed the comparison between his father, Oga Bello, and Pete Edochie.

Yul Edochie draws reactions as he shares clip from his father's viral interview. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie's post about his father's interview is below:

Fans React to Yul Edochie's Post

The comment section on Instagram was predictably lively. Here is what some fans said:

@samuel_c_jackson wrote:

"Even ur papa shock / Even me self I shock 😂😂😂"

@prosperray4 commented:

"The facts remains the Edochies is the biggest name in Nollywood"

@onyeka_chriss shared:

"Even Daddy shocked 😂😂😂😂 You remain my favourite today and tomorrow"

@icon.promise said:

"Yul trouble maker"

@ciroc_louu reacted:

"Even your favourite actor na him papa be he own favourite actor!"

@blessedapparels1 wrote:

"Aww! Papa smiles immediately he heard his son's name."

Pete Edochie sends message to married men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pete Edochie issued a strong warning to married men.

The veteran tapped into his wealth of experience as he advised men against depending on their wives. His comment, however, sparked reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng