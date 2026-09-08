Ernest Michael Temitope, a former Winners Chapel pastor in Kwara State, shared his 2024 dismissal letter on TikTok five days ago

The letter from Living Faith Church Worldwide ordered him to vacate his official accommodation and hand over all ministry property with immediate effect

The former pastor said he kept the pain to himself for years, describing the letter as payback for his sacrifices and truth

Ernest Michael Temitope, a former pastor at Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) in Arifowomo, Kwara State, has opened up about one of the lowest points of his life after sharing his official dismissal letter on TikTok.

The letter, dated March 11, 2024 and signed by Adebisi O. Aboluwade, Mandate Secretary of LFCWW Inc., informed Pastor Ernest that his services were no longer required, citing the need for "strategic re-organisation and re-structuring."

A former Winners Chapel pastor has shared a letter releasing him from his role in the church in 2024. Photo Credit: @mjaysofficial

Source: TikTok

He was directed to vacate his official accommodation and hand over all ministry property to the State Pastor before leaving.

Former Winners pastor reflects on low moment

Alongside the letter, Pastor Ernest shared a personal reflection that laid bare the emotional weight he had carried in silence since the dismissal.

"A day I will never forget. The letter that changed all about me. Letter that made me lost all I had. I have kept this to myself over years, a pain I shared with no one. No pay off, properties loss and life ruined by fake doctrines," he wrote.

He described the release as a "payback" despite the sacrifices he made during his time in ministry.

When the post began attracting significant attention, including messages from journalists and members of the public, the former pastor addressed the reaction directly.

He stated that he did not share the letter for clout or media attention, but rather to clear his name and give an honest account of what he and his family endured.

His stated priority is securing employment to care for his two children and provide stable housing for his household.

Legit.ng contacted the former pastor for comment, but he had not responded at the time of this report.

See Ernest's TikTok post below:

Nigerians react to the dismissed Winners pastor post

The post drew a range of reactions, from sympathy to pointed observations about how Winners Chapel operates.

@Solution City Umunede said:

"A true son does not discuss family matters with strangers. They will end up misjudging and hating your family unjustly. Family matter stay indoors. Peace and Grace, Man of God 🙏."

@McScience said:

"I had been to winners before, as far as I am concerned, they have no pastor but a coordinator in each branch, because they don't preach themselves but set equipments for the general overseer to preach on life video."

@ÒGBĘNÍ OLÚWIZLY said:

"So then dey terminate pastor wey God call, ministry no call am omo nawa."

@DAVID A. IYIOLA said:

"I resigned honorably after 6years when I could not take the level of decadence anymore....you are better off a member than being a Pastor here."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an ex-Winners Chapel pastor who left the church had shared his experience.

Oyedepo says God bought church aircraft

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Oyedepo had claimed that God bought his church's aircraft.

Oyedepo shared how he got the first aircraft for the church, saying that it was not bought by offerings.

In a clip shared by @NigeriaStories on X, the cleric was speaking on the altar when he said it was God who bought the aircraft.

Source: Legit.ng