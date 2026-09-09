Lionel Messi agreed to acquire 100% of Spanish second-tier club CD Eldense, adding to his earlier takeover of UE Cornellà

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé are among the biggest names building ownership portfolios while still playing

The list is expansive with some football investors drawn by personal ties and others by business strategy

A growing number of elite footballers are turning club ownership into a second career, with some of the sport's biggest names acquiring stakes in clubs across Europe while still competing at the highest level.

The trend has gained momentum in recent years, covering everything from majority takeovers to minority shareholdings, with players investing both in their home countries and abroad.

Lionel Messi acquires 100% stake in CD Eldense. Photo by Alex Camara.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by The Athletic, Lionel Messi became the recent active footballer to increase his portfolio of football clubs after a total takeover of a second division Spanish club.

Legit.ng looks at 10 active footballers who own clubs.

10 active footballers who own clubs

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is building the most extensive ownership portfolio of any active player. The Inter Miami forward reached an agreement in principle in September 2026 to acquire 100% of CD Eldense, a Spanish second-tier club, though the deal still requires approval from Spain's High Council for Sports before it can be completed. Earlier in 2026, Messi also acquired UE Cornellà, a club in the lower divisions of Spanish football.

Cristiano Ronaldo

As noted by BBC Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo in February 2026 purchased a 25% stake in UD Almería, a club competing in Spain's second tier through his company CR7 Sports Investments Ronaldo's global profile gives Almería a level of exposure that few clubs at that level could hope to attract on their own.

Kylian Mbappe

France national team captain entered club ownership in 2024 through his investment vehicle Coalition Capital, which acquired roughly 80% of French club SM Caen. Caen held a particular significance to Mbappé, having played a role in his early development as a player.

N’Golo Kante

Not every footballer-owner is chasing prestige. N'Golo Kanté acquired Belgian club Royal Excelsior Virton in 2023 and focused on sustainable development rather than a high-profile purchase. That approach paid off during the 2025-26 season, when Virton won Belgium's National 1 and earned promotion to the Challenger Pro League.

Sadio Mane

Two-time AFCON winner took a similar path, becoming majority shareholder of Bourges Foot 18 in France in 2023. The Senegal international watched the club climb to National 2, France's fourth tier, during the 2025-26 campaign.

Luka Modric

Former Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić became a minority investor in Swansea City while still playing professionally, a career he has since continued at AC Milan.

Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid star Vinicius has a significant stake in FC Alverca of Portugal's top division, an investment that could create a useful pathway for young Brazilian talent moving into European football.

Thibaut Courtois

The Belgian goalkeeper has taken a broader approach, with his sports investment platform entering the ownership structure of CD Extremadura in 2026 and holding an interest in Le Mans FC in France.

Hector Bellerin

The former Arsenal star became the second-largest shareholder at Forest Green Rovers after investing in the environmentally focused English club in 2020.

Wilfred Zaha

The Ivorian footballer became a co-owner of AFC Croydon Athletic in 2023 alongside rapper Stormzy and businessman Danny Young. For Zaha, the motivation was personal: Croydon is his home area, and the project represents an investment in grassroots football rather than a bid for prestige.

Tems buys stake in MLS club

Legit.ng previously reported that Tems acquired a stake in Major League Soccer franchise San Diego FC based in California, United States.

The Grammy Award winner shared the news on her social media pages and was spotted at the team's stadium wearing their home jersey.

Source: Legit.ng