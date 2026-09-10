Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo raised the alarm on Instagram after an online phone vendor allegedly disappeared with his money four months ago

Dakolo had paid the vendor for an iPhone 17 meant for his wife, but received only excuses before being blocked

The award-winning singer warned his followers to beware of the vendor, who he said is now actively advertising the latest iPhone model

Award-winning Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has taken to Instagram to call out an online gadget vendor he accuses of collecting his money and vanishing, urging his followers to protect themselves from falling into the same trap.

In a post shared on September 9, Dakolo explained that he had paid the vendor, whose handles he attached, for an iPhone 17 intended as a gift for his wife.

Timi Dakolo speaks out after alleged Instagram vendor fails to deliver iPhone bought for his wife. Photo: timidakolo

Source: Instagram

Four months on, neither the phone nor a refund has materialised.

According to Timi Dakolo, the vendor fed him a string of excuses over those months, claiming the device was in transit, that delivery would happen soon, and even that it had been shipped to London.

When the singer attempted to publicly call the vendor out, he found himself blocked from tagging or mentioning the account.

"Please help me and repost. You might save someone Public service announcement, be careful of this guy @michaelswitchgadgetsbackup also @switchoflagos. It’s been 4 month I gave him money for iPhone 17 for my wife. The guy has eloped with my money. It’s been one lie or the other. The phone is on its way, deliver will call u soon, I have sent it to London. Etc. As you can see, he is already posting the new iPhone. My advice is, be careful of the guy and whatever he is advertising. Very dishonest guy. He stays in Canada so you can’t get a hold of him.," Dakolo wrote, adding that the vendor had now unblocked him but muted his mentions so the call-outs remained invisible.

The singer also noted that the vendor reportedly lives in Canada, making it nearly impossible for buyers to confront him in person.

Timi Dakolo shared screenshots of the vendor's profile alongside his post, urging his audience to repost the warning widely.

"I have bought another phone, I just want you guys to be careful of this guy. His words are mostly lies," he concluded.

Check out Timi Dakolo's post below:

Fans react to Timi Dakolo's post

The post drew a wave of responses from followers who sympathised with the singer while sharing their own frustrations with online vendors.

@pharm_zee wrote:

"But y would a customer made to pay for delivery of an item he or she has paid in full for that developed a fault. Business owners just don't like to take any losses to themselves. U sold a faulty phone, it was returned, he asked for a refund and u want to deduct delivery fee for the supposed replacement. Na ment?"

@am_ejogbamu commented:

"can't even tag them either. Pls post pictures or videos and receipts so anyone can see them for future reference, Incase he becomes active again, a quick search will bring him up"

@krenny_mirror said:

"That is how they will remove food from other people's mouth. Scammers is plenty on instagram, my friend was a victim of a food vendor"

@kachioffiah wrote:

"I don't understand how someone does this. Deliver the product or refund. If you say you're honest, show it! I don't like stress."

@kcgfxcreativestudio added:

"Just report him to efcc or DSS he go humble Dey beg you, this one no go far at all"

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo calls for help over alleged Instagram vendor dispute. Photo: timidakolo

Source: Instagram

Timi Dakolo drops cryptic post on Apostle Lazarus

Legit.ng earlier reported that there was an online drama between Timi Dakolo and Apostle Femi Lazarus, as the singer shared a cryptic video after the clergyman conceded in their argument.

Apostle Lazarus had sparked debate after he condemned gospel singers for charging the church to perform.

Dakolo, in response, stated that gospel singers were free to charge a fee for their performance because it is how they make ends meet.

Source: Legit.ng