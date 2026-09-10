NCC has extended the DMS onboarding deadline to October 6, 2026, giving device businesses more time to upload IMEI numbers

Industry stakeholders seek phased implementation, clearer appeals procedures and licensing support amid concerns over flagged devices

Importers question rising costs and the system’s capacity to process millions of devices without glitches

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has extended the deadline for registering SIM-enabled mobile phones and other communications devices on its Device Management System (DMS), following concerns from industry stakeholders.

The commission moved the deadline for the onboarding of existing devices in stock from September 7 to October 6, 2026, giving Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), importers, dealers and vendors additional time to comply.

FG gives a deadline to block all unregistered phones and devices. Credit: Novatos

Source: Getty Images

The DMS is being introduced as part of efforts to tackle phone theft, counterfeiting and the circulation of improperly registered devices in Nigeria.

NCC extends onboarding deadline

The commission had initially asked stakeholders to upload the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of SIM-enabled devices currently in their inventory before the DMS becomes fully operational.

The deadline was subsequently extended after some stakeholders reported difficulties completing the process on the NCC's web portal.

In an email seen by TheCable, the NCC said some industry players were unable to complete registration because they did not have the required licences or certifications.

The commission therefore urged unlicensed OEMs, importers, dealers and vendors to begin their licensing or regularisation processes without further delay.

The extension is expected to give businesses more time to complete registration and upload the required IMEI numbers.

Stakeholders raise concerns over timeline

Despite the extension, members of the Association of Mobile Communication Device Technicians of Nigeria (AMCODET) and other stakeholders have reportedly called for a phased implementation of the policy.

Industry players say the period available for completing the onboarding process remains too short, particularly for businesses that have yet to register or are dealing with large volumes of devices.

They also raised concerns about ambiguities surrounding some aspects of the DMS.

One major issue is the absence of a clearly defined appeal process for devices whose IMEI numbers may be flagged because of legitimate technical problems.

Stakeholders said software faults, repairs or other technical glitches could potentially result in a legally acquired device being flagged, creating uncertainty for dealers and consumers.

Importers worry about rising costs

Importers and other players in the supply chain have also expressed concerns about the possible financial implications of the new system.

According to stakeholders, shipments already in transit could face additional requirements and costs once the DMS becomes operational.

They warned that such expenses could eventually move through the supply chain and affect consumers.

Questions have also been raised about the financial implications of training technicians, with stakeholders saying more clarity is needed on how the proposed training programme will work.

Can the system handle millions of devices?

The reliability and capacity of the DMS have also emerged as concerns.

Stakeholders reportedly experienced glitches during a demonstration of the system at an engagement with the commission. The NCC attributed the issue to an ongoing system update.

Nigerians have until October 7 to register their SIM-enabled devices. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The incident prompted questions about whether the platform would be able to cope with the volume of devices expected to be registered once mass onboarding begins.

While stakeholders acknowledged the potential benefits of the DMS, they urged the NCC to adopt a phased and carefully managed rollout.

The commission has said it would consider the issues and recommendations raised during its stakeholder engagement.

FG gives fresh deadline for all Nigerians to get NIN

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has renewed its push for a nationwide identity registration exercise, setting December 2026 as the deadline for every Nigerian to be enrolled in the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) database.

The directive comes from President Bola Tinubu, who has instructed NIMC to ensure that every citizen and legal resident is captured in the country's national identity system before the end of the year.

Source: Legit.ng