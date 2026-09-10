Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has opened up about a major factor he considered before marrying his wife, Simi

The singer said he would not have married Simi if she had an SS or AS genotype, citing concerns about the possible health implications for their children

His comments have divided opinions online, with some Nigerians backing his decision while others questioned his choice of words

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has opened up about a personal decision that could have changed the story of his marriage to fellow singer Simi.

The “High” crooner revealed that his wife’s genotype was an important factor he considered before settling down, explaining that he wanted to avoid possible health complications for their future children.

Speaking during an interview with One 54, Adekunle Gold did not mince words when asked about the issue.

Adekunle Gold opened up about a major factor he considered before marrying his wife, Simi. Photos: Adekunle Gold, Simi.

Source: Instagram

‘I wouldn’t have married my wife’

The singer revealed that he would have made a completely different decision if Simi had a genotype he considered incompatible with his own.

“I wouldn’t have married my wife if she were SS or AS. She’s AA,” he said.

Adekunle Gold explained that his decision was influenced by his concerns about bringing children into the world who could experience serious health challenges.

“I don’t think it makes sense to bring a child into this world and they’d be sickly,” he added.

Watch the X video of Adekunle Gold speaking about marriage with Simi:

Reactions trail Adekunle Gold's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Harribest stated:

"This was the ignorance of the past that made our people believe that certain kids were abiku and ogbanjes. They believed those kids dieddd and came back again only to dieee again,when in fact it was simply a case of the parents trying for another kid cos they lost the previous and the kid dying again becos of the geno type of the parents. And today we still believe silly superstitions when in fact everything that happens has an explanation. There is no juju.When we are baffled in Africa we say its juju and village people."

@IfeanyiOny95278 noted:

"It’s a serious decision when genetics and a child’s wellbeing are involved. Everyone has their own perspective, but what matters most is making informed choices and understanding the risks"

Adekunle Gold said he would not have married Simi if she had an SS or AS genotype. Photo: Adekunle Gold.

Source: Instagram

Deja sings for dad on his 37th birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Deja celebrated her father's 37th birthday, especially in January. The singer marked his day on January 28th, and his wife and daughter made him feel special on that day.

Simi shared a lovely video of the little girl singing a birthday song to him. The video also showed other fun moments the family had together.

Simi took to the caption of the post to pen a sweet note to her man as she called him romantic names.

Source: Legit.ng