APM's Laja Adeoye Vows to Reset Lagos as 2027 Governorship Campaign Kicks Off

The Laja Adeoye Campaign Organisation launched its electioneering activities for the 2027 Lagos governorship race on Wednesday

The campaign, branded 'Atunto Eko 1.0', will cover all local governments and wards across Lagos State

LACO said the campaign will focus on issues such as education, healthcare, flooding, security and housing

Prince Laja Adeoye, the African People's Movement (APM) governorship candidate in Lagos State, has declared his intention to "reset" the state as his campaign organisation formally began electioneering activities ahead of the 2027 governorship election on Wednesday.

The Laja Adeoye Campaign Organisation (LACO) confirmed the launch in a statement signed by its spokesman, Ayodele Kazeem, describing the move as "the beginning of a new phase in our journey to offer Lagosians a credible, progressive and people-centred alternative."

LACO launched Atunto Eko 1.0 on Wednesday. The campaign will reach every local government and ward. Photo credit: Laja Adeoye

Source: Twitter

Atunto Eko 1.0 takes shape

A statement sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, September 9, noted that the campaign, which it has branded 'Atunto Eko 1.0', was launched in line with the timetable published by the Independent National Electoral Commission. The organisation said the campaign would reach every part of the state, from Lagos Island and Epe to Alimosho, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Mainland, Agege and Ibeju-Lekki.

Key policy areas the campaign intends to address include education, healthcare, housing, transportation, security, employment, infrastructure, flooding, waste management and support for vulnerable residents.

LACO drew a clear distinction between its approach and conventional political campaigns, saying it would not trade in "empty promises, propaganda or the politics of personalities." Instead, it said the campaign would centre on "issues, policies, solutions and the future of Lagos."

Direct engagement with Lagosians planned

The organisation said it plans to engage communities, professionals, artisans, traders, youths, women, traditional institutions, religious bodies and civil society groups across the state.

"We will not speak at Lagosians; we will speak with Lagosians," the statement read.

LACO also called on its supporters and volunteers to maintain discipline throughout the campaign. "We will campaign vigorously, but we will do so peacefully and within the provisions of the law," it said.

The campaign organisation added that voters deserved a platform where candidates could be judged on their programmes and track records.

"The people deserve to understand what each candidate stands for. They deserve to compare policies, programmes and track records," the statement said.

LACO closed its statement with a rallying call: "Lagos deserves better. Lagos deserves Atunto. Lagos deserves leadership that puts the people first."

2027 election: APM uploads Adeoye as Lagos guber candidate

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) uploaded Prince Laja Adeoye onto the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal as its Lagos State governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The APM positioned Adeoye as the first candidate in the state to be formally registered ahead of the February 6, 2027 poll.

Source: Legit.ng