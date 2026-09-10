Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, called out pastors for consuming comedy skit content

The televangelist argued that watching low-value content does not just pollute the spirit but actively reduces a person's intelligence

Suleman's remarks, shared online on Wednesday, September 9, quickly drew attention across gospel media platforms

Apostle Johnson Suleman has stirred conversation after publicly calling out pastors who spend time watching comedy skits, insisting the habit causes more damage than most people realise.

The senior pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International made the remarks during a church service, with footage surfacing online on Wednesday, September 9.

Apostle Johnson Suleman warns pastors that consuming comedy skits can negatively affect their intelligence and spiritual growth. Credit:sulemanjohnson

Source: Twitter

Suleman's warning to pastors against low-value content

Speaking directly to clergymen in his audience, Apostle Suleman drew a distinction between casual laughter and the sustained consumption of skit content. He argued that while watching comedians may seem harmless, routinely feeding on entertainment that does not challenge the mind carries real consequences.

"That thing does not only pollute your spirit, it kills your IQ. It kills your developmental capacity. You, when you watch things that are below your mind, your IQ drops," he said.

He urged his listeners to be more deliberate about the content they consume, stressing the importance of material that is both mentally stimulating and spiritually uplifting. According to him, people who scroll through comedy skits from morning to night are unknowingly stunting their own growth.

"You have to watch things that task your mind, things that are inspirational," he added.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Suleman weighed in on content creator Geh Geh's financial advice.

Apostle Suleman urges pastors to watch intellectually stimulating content instead of spending their time consuming comedy skits. Credit: johnsonsuleman

Source: Twitter

Apostle Suleman explained that financial wisdom is not one-size-fits-all, arguing that a person's level of success shapes the kind of advice that is actually useful to them.

Watch Apostle Suleman's address that sparked the debate on Instagram below:

Apostle Suleman defends Pastor Adeboye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Johnson Suleman defended Pastor Enoch Adeboye over his participation in a nationwide prayer walk during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

The popular cleric clarified that the 84-year-old RCCG leader was only obeying a religious directive issued by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria rather than staging a political protest.

Apostle Suleman added that the current administration remains the worst he has ever witnessed, lamenting that Nigerians are now worried about their lives instead of just food.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng