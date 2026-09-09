Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo made a bold declaration about his children in an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 9, 2026

The actor, known for roles in Picture Perfect and Breaded Life, explained what drives every critical decision he makes

Fans flooded the comments with their own stories, sparking a wave of emotional reactions about parenthood

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has made a striking declaration about fatherhood, saying his children are the only thing in his life he considers truly his own and the one thing he would lay down his life for.

The actor shared his thoughts in an Instagram post on Wednesday, 9 September 2026.

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo speaks on family and what he values most. Photo: iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Bolanle Ninalowo, also known as Makanaki, wrote:

"The only true thing I own and I would die for: my children. All else is fleeting!"

Why Bolanle Ninalowo says children come first

Beyond the emotional declaration, Bolanle Ninalowo went on to explain how placing his children at the centre of his decisions has shaped the way he navigates life's toughest moments.

"If you put your children first, you never make a bad decision. When you hit a crossroads moment … you think, 'What is best for my children?' If you go that route, then you never make a bad decision. I don't live for them, but I will die for them. And of course these aren't words for the ordinary man 🙂 Maka 🦍," he wrote.

He also pinned a line from the post for emphasis:

"I don't live for them but I WILL DIE FOR THEM 📌"

The actor, widely recognised for his performances in Picture Perfect and Breaded Life, has spoken openly about family values on multiple occasions, but this post struck a particularly personal chord with followers.

Check out Bolanle Ninalowo's Instagram post below:

Fans react to Bolanle Ninalowo's post

The comments section quickly filled with fans sharing their own feelings on parenthood:

@sarafina________:

"True man definitely 👏👏👏 God bless u sir, u will reap the fruit of ur labor 🙏🏼🙏🏼 unlike some irresponsible goat that leave their responsibilities to a woman to look after 😢"

@littreasure:

"Some men h@te their kids immediately they leave the woman kudus to you"

@woodenfloorsnigeria:

"From the day you brought them here, they became more important than you yourself! IT IZ WHAT IT IZ!"

@heem_cee_khay:

"My children are my everything and I put them at the top of my everyday decision"

@adamsamantama:

"Absolutely my children FIRST!!!! Am all out through GOD who strengthens me."

@tayofatodu:

"Maka 🙌🙌💪💪. May God keep them for you and vice versa."

@mojisola.racheal:

"👏👏❤️❤️yes ooo.....I can do anything for them oo.......now in search of loan to get them school essentials...but am not ashamed at all...........my children my joy❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Nollywood star Bolanle Ninalowo shares heartfelt thoughts about fatherhood and family. Photo: iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Bolanle Ninalowo sparks reunion rumours with ex-wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bolanle Ninalowo sparked reconciliation rumours with his ex-wife after sharing a loved-up gym video with a mystery woman whose face he deliberately concealed.

Fans who saw reposts of the clip speculated that the woman could be his former partner, citing similarities in their physique and stature.

The actor disabled comments on his post, while social media users continued debating the identity of the woman and his relationship status.

Source: Legit.ng