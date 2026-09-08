Stan 001 shared his journey abroad on X, revealing he began his overseas life working as a bartender in restaurants before his fortunes changed

He secured a sponsored role before completing his master's thesis and went on to receive global talent recognition after three years of work contributions

The man also announced a major personal milestone, having got engaged in Paris before getting lawfully wedded in Manchester

A man who relocated abroad in search of better opportunities has shared the remarkable chain of events that took him from bartending shifts to earning global talent status, all while building a life that culminated in a wedding in Manchester.

Posting on X under the handle Stan 001, the man described a journey that began humbly but steadily gained momentum.

Man posts transformation story years after moving overseas to work as bartender. Photo credit: Stan001/X.

Source: Twitter

When he first arrived overseas, he took on work as a bartender in restaurants to keep himself afloat. It was the kind of start that many in Nigeria's japa generation know well, where the early days abroad rarely look like what was imagined back home.

From Bartender to Global Talent

The turning point came while he was still completing his master's degree. Before he had even submitted his thesis, he had already landed a professional role that came with visa sponsorship, a significant achievement for anyone navigating the immigration and employment hurdles that come with building a career in a foreign country.

His commitment to that role paid off in a way that few anticipate when they first arrive. Three years after securing the position, his contributions to his organisation were formally recognised, and he was granted global talent status. In the United Kingdom, the Global Talent visa is awarded to individuals who are leaders or potential leaders in their field, making it one of the more prestigious immigration routes available.

Stan 001 wrote:

"After moving abroad I started as a bartender in restaurants. But with God's help, I landed my role before I submitted my masters thesis with visa sponsorship. Due to my work contributions after 3 years, I'm now recognised as a global talent."

Engaged in Paris, Wedded in Manchester

Alongside the professional milestones, Stan 001 also shared personal news. He got engaged in Paris before eventually getting lawfully wedded in Manchester, rounding off what has been a transformative chapter in his life.

The post resonated widely online, particularly among Nigerians who are either abroad themselves or considering the move, and who recognise the particular combination of grind, faith, and patience his story represents.

See the post below:

Nigerian lady says goodbye to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Adedoyin, a Nigerian lady, shared photos of herself after landing in Europe, with a caption that announced her departure from Nigeria.

Her post, which included the Hungarian flag emoji, caught the attention of many Nigerians who flooded the comments with congratulations.

Source: Legit.ng