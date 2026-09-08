The Tinubu Support Group inaugurated its national and state executive committees in Kano to kick off re-election efforts

TSG Director-General Dr Umar Tanko Yakasai charged newly sworn-in officials to begin immediate grassroots campaigns across all 36 states and the FCT

Yakasai credited President Tinubu with clearing over $7 billion in loans and stabilising an economy he described as inherited in ruins

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has formally launched its 2027 presidential re-election campaign with the inauguration of its national structure and state executive committees in Kano.

The ceremony took place at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, and drew TSG coordinators and committee members from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, alongside thousands of supporters.

TSG begins grassroots mobilisation for President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

TSG Director-General Dr Umar Tanko Yakasai used the occasion to issue a direct charge to the newly sworn-in officials. "Let me inform our newly inaugurated national and state officials that the work starts from today, no resting, no lazing around," he said. "We should work hard to do more than what our founding leaders did by campaigning vigorously at the grassroots and delivering President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential elections."

TSG makes case for Tinubu's economic record

Yakasai argued that Tinubu inherited a "shattered and battered economy" and had since succeeded in turning it around. He pointed to growth in foreign reserves, a drop in inflation, and an increase in gross domestic product as evidence of progress under the administration.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 8, he also said the Federal Government had settled over $7 billion in outstanding loans as well as an additional $3.5 billion tied to COVID-19 borrowings, while state governments had received higher allocations through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

Among other achievements he listed were the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), local government financial autonomy, and the creation of new regional development commissions.

On infrastructure, Yakasai pointed to completed and ongoing federal road projects in Kano, including the Kano-Kaduna Expressway and construction work on the Gwarzo, Katsina, and Daura roads.

Kano governor praised as key ally

Yakasai also praised Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, describing him as a firm backer of the President. He said the governor's administration had provided skills acquisition support and grants to thousands of women and youths, offered scholarships, and delivered infrastructure projects across the state.

Yakasai said he was confident Tinubu would secure a clear victory in Kano in 2027, citing the governor's backing and the TSG's mobilisation drive. He also dismissed the prospects of both the African Democratic Congress and the National Democratic Congress in Kano, saying neither party posed a serious threat to the President's chances.

The TSG credited its founding convener, Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, with building the early momentum behind Tinubu's presidential push, and said the group intended to build on that foundation ahead of the 2027 polls.

Source: Legit.ng