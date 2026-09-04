Odumodublvck made a bold public declaration about his lover on X on Thursday, September 3, 2026

The rapper's post came in the middle of a weeks-long online feud with Blaqbonez over the same woman

Fans flooded the comments after Odumodublvck compared his devotion to his lover to Christ's sacrifice

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has made a striking public declaration of love for his partner, comparing his devotion to her with the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

The post, shared on his X handle on Thursday, 3 September 2026, came against the backdrop of a heated, weeks-long feud between him and fellow rapper Blaqbonez.

Reactions as Odumodublvck makes strong vow for his woman amid Blaqbonez feud. Photo credit@odumodublvck/@blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

The two artists have been trading jabs online after it emerged that they had both been romantically involved with the same woman. Leaked videos and old chats have kept the drama alive and in the public eye for some time now.

Rather than address the conflict directly in his post, Odumodublvck turned his attention to the woman at the centre of it all, declaring in his signature style:

Odumodublvck continues trending over feud with colleague. Photo credit@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

"DESAME WAY CHRIST DIED FOR MY SINS I, ODUMODUBLVCK. WILL DIE FOR MY WOMAN. GANGSTAR LOVE. THIS IS TRUE LOVE. MONEY NO DEY BUY AM NA THE TALKU TALKU DEY STRENGTHEN THE BOND"

Here is the tweet made by the rapper about his lover amid backlash over feud with Blaccbonez below:

Odumodublvck's declaration stirs reactions

The singer's post quickly drew attention from fans across social media, many of whom were struck by its raw and unapologetic tone.

@fimlex2 wrote:

"God for just give another person your talent"

@realawor reacted:

"Odumodu to his babe"

@julietdonna_ commented:

"To be loved out loud by a man that loves you .. so cutee."

@flourish_800 shared:

"If the love is not this rugged, I dont want it"

@riskyreligion wrote:

"The Machine is Faulty."

@glory.xxo noted:

"Lol, hard guy for song and lover boy for real life..Na so many men be for Nigeria..."

@miraculous_pato added:

"Women go begin dey wish for Man like OD for comment section now. Forget the oloriburuku ones. We still have good men and women.."

Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez feud

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid weighed in on the ongoing beef between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez after responding to Odumodublvck’s tweet asking him to release a song.

The Afrobeats star promised to drop the song while using the moment to urge both rappers to put their differences aside and end their quarrel.

However, Wizkid’s call for peace quickly drew reactions from fans, with some reminding him of his own past feuds with fellow artistes. His intervention sparked fresh conversations online about the beef and whether the singer was the right person to preach reconciliation.

Source: Legit.ng