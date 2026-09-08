Jose Mourinho faces his former club Inter Milan on September 8 as Real Madrid host the Nerazzurri in a Champions League opener

A cat named Nimbus Pronos, known for predicting football results, has weighed in on the high-profile fixture at the Bernabeu

Mourinho, who won the Champions League with Inter in 2010, has spoken publicly about his ambition to win it with Real Madrid

Real Madrid will host Inter Milan on September 8, 2026, in one of the opening fixtures of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League group stage, setting up a reunion that carries significant history for both clubs and their new manager.

Jose Mourinho, who returned to Real Madrid as head coach ahead of the new season, will face Inter Milan, the club he led to Champions League glory in 2010 before departing for his first spell at the Bernabeu.

Jose Mourinho set for a reunion with Inter Milan in the Champions League. Photo by Stephen Pond.

Source: Getty Images

Adding a layer of irony to the encounter, one of the players Mourinho managed at Inter during that title-winning campaign is now the current manager on the opposing touchline.

Mysterious cat predicts Madrid vs Inter

The fixture has drawn attention beyond the usual pre-match analysis. Nimbus Pronos, the cat that has gained a following on Instagram for its football predictions, has turned its attention to the September 8 clash.

As seen in a video on Instagram, the animal backed Real Madrid to beat Inter Milan at the Bernabeu.

Whether the prediction holds any weight remains to be seen, but the reunion between Mourinho and his former club at the start of Europe's premier club competition is certain to draw widespread attention when the first whistle blows.

Inter came close to winning the competition again in the 2024/25 season under Simone Inzaghi but fell to Paris Saint-Germain in the final. Real Madrid, meanwhile, claimed the title in 2024 under Carlo Ancelotti before the Portuguese tactician took charge.

At his pre-match press conference via RM TV, Mourinho made his ambitions clear, saying winning the Champions League with Real Madrid is among the primary reasons he returned to the club. It is a statement that signals he views this tournament as central to his second act in the Spanish capital.

Mourinho sends message to Christian Chivu

Legit.ng previously reported that Mourinho sent a message to Christian Chivu ahead of Real Madrid vs Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Mourinho described his former player Chivu as one of his own, having won Inter Milan’s last Champions League trophy together in 2010.

Source: Legit.ng