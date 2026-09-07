Guernsey Sends £50,000 to Nepal Flash Flood Victims Through ShelterBox Charity

Guernsey's Overseas Aid & Development Commission approved £50,000 in emergency funding for Nepal flood victims

The money will go to Cornish-based charity ShelterBox, which is already running a response operation in Nepal

More than 1,300 people died after flash floods struck Nepal near the Tibetan border on August 26

Guernsey's government has approved £50,000 in emergency aid for communities in Nepal affected by deadly flash flooding, with the funds directed to international disaster relief charity ShelterBox.

The island's Overseas Aid & Development Commission confirmed the allocation, saying the money would support ShelterBox's active response team on the ground in Nepal.

Guernsey government provides £50,000 emergency aid supporting ShelterBox relief for Nepal flood victims. Photo credit: Sanjit Pariyar/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Flash floods hit the country near its border with Tibet on August 26, killing more than 1,300 people and leaving thousands of families without shelter or basic necessities.

According to BBC, commission president Jennifer Strachan said the scale of suffering in the region made the case for intervention clear.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with all those affected and we recognise the immense human suffering and hardship being experienced by communities across the region," she said.

Strachan added that as Nepal moves beyond the immediate rescue phase, attention is now turning to families who have lost their homes, possessions and access to essential services.

What the £50,000 will provide

ShelterBox's head of programme funding for international disaster, Alex Orme, said the money would go directly towards aid items for families who had lost everything in the floods.

"For those in Nepal who have lost their homes, livelihoods and loved ones, this money will fund lifesaving aid items that will help families to protect themselves from the elements as they begin the difficult task of rebuilding their lives," Orme said.

He described the need for emergency shelter as urgent, with thousands of homes either damaged or completely destroyed. The funding, he said, would allow ShelterBox to work with local partners to deliver blankets, sleeping mats, solar lights and kitchen sets to the hardest-hit communities.

Orme said access to the right help after a disaster could "help to restore dignity, stability and hope to vulnerable communities when disasters strike without warning."

Strachan noted that ShelterBox, which is based in Cornwall, is a well-established partner of Guernsey's Overseas Aid & Development Commission and has previously received emergency funding from the island for other humanitarian crises around the world.

Nepal marks 13-day mourning period

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nepal marked the final day of a 13-day Hindu mourning period on Monday, with candlelight vigils held across the country for victims of a deadly flash flood that killed at least 1,287 people and left more than 5,000 others unaccounted for.

The flood, believed to have been set off by a glacial collapse, tore through villages in a Himalayan valley along the Nepal-Tibet border roughly two weeks ago, burying homes and sweeping away communities in its path.

Source: Legit.ng