New Zealand published guidance for temporary visa holders whose travel plans were disrupted by the ongoing Middle East situation

The update covered visitor, work, and student visa holders both inside and outside New Zealand, spelling out what each category must do

INZ warned that no automatic extension or grace period would be granted, and that overstaying a visa could lead to detention and deportation

Immigration New Zealand issued an urgent advisory, directed at temporary visa holders whose travel arrangements had been thrown into disarray by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The statement, published by Immigration New Zealand (INZ), addressed holders of visitor, work, student, and other temporary visas, whether they were physically present in New Zealand at the time or stranded abroad.

Travelers in New Zealand caught in Middle East chaos. Photo credit: EFE.

Source: UGC

The advisory was triggered by widespread flight cancellations and delays caused by disruptions to key international transit hubs and the closure of airspace in Iran and surrounding regions.

What Temporary Visa Holders Must Do

INZ made clear that the disruptions did not come with any automatic relief for visa holders. There is no grace period linked to the Middle East conflict, and people are expected to take timely action to remain lawful in the country.

Those still inside New Zealand whose visas were nearing expiry were advised to apply for a new temporary visa before the current one expired.

Applicants who submitted before expiry and were still awaiting a decision could be issued an Interim Visa, allowing them to remain in New Zealand lawfully while their case was processed.

INZ noted that if complete documentation was unavailable due to the crisis, applications would still be assessed based on whatever information applicants could reasonably gather.

For those outside New Zealand whose visas expired while they were abroad, the situation was more pressing. Such individuals would not be permitted to return on an expired visa and would need to secure a new one before travelling.

INZ also flagged that some offshore visas carry first entry travel dates, urging holders to check whether those dates remained valid given the disruption.

Overstaying Carries Serious Consequences

INZ was firm on the consequences of overstaying. Anyone whose visa had already expired while in New Zealand was considered unlawful and was required to leave immediately.

The advisory stated plainly that staying without a valid visa was against the law and could result in detention and deportation.

In exceptional cases where a person became unlawful and could not depart, INZ outlined a discretionary route under Section 61 of the Immigration Act 2009.

New Zealand speaks about application rule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand declared that paper applications for selected visitor and transit visas will no longer be accepted from October 1, 2026.

The shift to online-only applications is part of INZ's broader move to improve efficiency through its enhanced Immigration Online system.

Source: Legit.ng