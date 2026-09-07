Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun publicly commended the Chief Imam of Ilaro after news of the cleric's remarkable gesture surfaced

Late actor Taiwo Hassan, known as Ogogo, had reportedly kept N25 million with the Imam for mosque and family house renovation

The Chief Imam's honesty did not stop at Ogogo's money, as Saidi revealed a similar act the cleric performed during a Hajj pilgrimage

Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun has stepped forward to celebrate the Chief Imam of Ilaro, whose act of financial honesty following the death of veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has captured widespread attention.

During Ogogo's burial proceedings, the Chief Imam disclosed that the late actor had entrusted him with N25 million earmarked for the renovation of a mosque and the family house.

Saidi Balogun lauds Chief Imam of Ilaro for returning the money late Taiwo Hassan donated. Credit: @saidabalogun, @ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

With Ogogo no longer alive to claim it, the Imam made the decision to return every kobo to the family, announcing the full refund publicly.

Saidi Balogun Speaks on the Imam's Character

Moved by the gesture, Saidi Balogun shared his thoughts, drawing a contrast between the Imam's conduct and what he described as a broader moral failure in society. In his words:

"The Chief Imam of Ilaro, with whom Ogogo reportedly kept 25million for Mosque or family house renovation. The matter was between Ogogo, the Baba Imam and Allah. After the actor's death, the Chief Imam sent the money to the family and made a full refund on demand. What an exemplary Muslim, Imam! When some have traded their heaven for wealth, Ilaro Chief Imam has traded his earthly comfort for paradise."

Saidi did not stop there. He went on to reveal that this was not the first time the Chief Imam had demonstrated such integrity.

Saidi Balogun celebrates Chief Imam who returned Ogogo’s N25m donation. Credit: @saidiabalogun

Source: Instagram

A Pattern of Honesty

According to Saidi, the Imam displayed the same principled behaviour during his tenure as Amir Hajj, the leader of Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims on their journey to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

After the pilgrimage, the Imam returned all unspent funds to the Ogun State government rather than keeping any portion for himself.

Saidi closed his tribute with a call for personal reflection, writing:

"Let's check our own individual minds. This is a true Ambassador of Islam. Let's celebrate Him."

The actor's post has drawn attention to the late Ogogo's legacy while also shining a spotlight on a cleric whose quiet acts of honesty are only now becoming widely known.

See Saidi Balogun's viral Instagram post below:

What Saidi Balogun said about Tinubu, First Lady

Legit.ng also reported that Saidi Balogun shared an account of how President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu once intervened during one of the most difficult moments of his life.

The actor recalled a serious accident he suffered several years ago that left him in critical condition. He revealed that the severity of the incident prompted swift action from the President and his wife.

Source: Legit.ng