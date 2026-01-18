Ibrahim Yar’Adua, son of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, took a third wife, marking a new chapter in his personal life

Ibrahim Yar’Adua, son of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, has taken a third wife, Faiza, adding a new chapter to his family life.

Ibrahim Yar’Adua’s new marriage is drawing attention nationwide. Credit: @officialstelladimokokorkus

Source: Instagram

The marriage comes two years after Ibrahim married his second wife, Amira, who is the daughter of Muhammad Babandede, a former Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). That union took place in late 2023.

Ibrahim’s first marriage was in 2018 to Saratu Sodangi, a lawyer. Since then, his marital journey has attracted public attention, largely due to his family background and the prominence of those connected to his marriages.

With the latest development in 2026, Ibrahim now has three wives: Saratu Sodangi, whom he married in 2018; Amira Babandede, whom he married in 2023; and Faiza, his third wife.

Details of the latest wedding were kept largely private, in line with the family’s preference for a low-profile ceremony.

Legit.ng earlier reported that another son of the late former president of Nigeria, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, Shehu tied the knot with his beautiful bride Yacine.

Photos and videos from the event showed dignitaries such as former president Goodluck Jonathan, President Buhari's wife, Aisha, and former Senate president Bukola Saraki's wife, Toyin.

The bride and groom, as well as their guests, had a swell time at the after-party as they danced and sang happily.

Yar’Adua’s son’s marital journey takes another turn. Credit: @goodluckjonathan

Source: UGC

Netizens celebrate Yar'Adua's son

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

myfionamuk said:

"Creating his own enemies, from wives to his kids. Polygamy only benefits a man selfish interests either money or power."

themelano said:

"What are the women, looking for? 😮😮"

zuucivu said:

"Congratulations bro🎊."

mznadiagh said:

"It's either he is the only of the late former president or he is the only child of his mother. It can also be that, he has very high LibidOo 😂. If it is the case of high LibiIdo,Islam permits up to 4,but another question too is , with the speed he is adding, can 4 be enough for him??? 😂 Bcos we know one who has up to 5 wives, but still has side chicks😆😆."

simplejessy_o said:

"The day we keep marrying we you blame them day have a lot of money to trow around stolen money for that matter 😢."

marketwomanbella said:

"4th wife is next year."

nene_kusi said:

"So one of Una no fit change the norm."

dachiik

mbhwandiesss said:

"Remaining no 4 👏."

lollystyleme said:

"These northern elites don't just marry for love and fun of it, they strategically position their children for marriage to keep the balls rolling in terms of financial security, powers and connections."

tunde_adeniyi_ said:

"Useless children of northern gutter elite. After looting the country dry they don't need to work the rest of their lives so they just marry as many as possible in their cursed poverty stricken Northern Nigeria."

