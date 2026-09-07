The US government has outlined two strict eligibility requirements that all DV Programme applicants must satisfy before submitting an application

Applicants who lack the required education or qualifying work experience are warned that visa fees will not be refunded if they apply

The US government specifies that only formal courses of study are accepted, meaning equivalency certificates do not qualify

The United States government has published the eligibility conditions that all foreign applicants must satisfy before they can be considered for a Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV), warning that those who do not meet the criteria risk losing their application fees entirely.

According to the federal government, the DV Programme, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery, requires every principal applicant to meet at least one of two conditions before they can be deemed eligible.

The US shares the requirements for diversity visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

2 requirements for US diversity visa

The government has listed the following as the qualifying criteria:

1. High school education: An applicant must have successfully completed a formal course of elementary and secondary education that is comparable to a 12-year course in the United States. The government is explicit that only formal study qualifies under this rule. Equivalency certificates, including the General Educational Development (G.E.D.) certificate, are not acceptable substitutes.

2. Qualifying work experience: In place of formal education, an applicant may present two years of work experience gained within the last five years. However, the role must be one that itself requires at least two years of training or experience to perform. Specifically, the occupation must fall under Job Zone 4 or 5, with a Specific Vocational Preparation (SVP) rating of 7.0 or higher under US law.

What happens if you don't qualify

The US government has issued a clear caution to anyone considering applying without meeting these standards. Officials advise that individuals who lack either the required education or the qualifying work experience should not proceed with a DV application, as they may be found ineligible at the point of visa processing.

Crucially, the federal government noted that any fees paid during the visa application process are non-refundable. This means applicants who proceed without confirming their eligibility could lose money with no path to recovery.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the US government released the official list of eight selected entrants from the Central African countries chosen in the annual Green Card lottery.

Man gives requirements for US military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that a Nigerian soldier who serves in the US Army broke down exactly what fellow Nigerians need to do to join the US military.

The soldier said he watched a video about joining the US Army 15 years ago, and it changed the course of his life.

Source: Legit.ng