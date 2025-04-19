Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has broken his silence after his boxing match with singer Portable

Speed Darlington explained what happened between him and the Zazu crooner and why he had to drop out of the match after the first round

Speed Darlington’s explanation became a trending topic after it went viral on social media and it raised mixed feelings

Nigerian rapper Darlington Akpacho, aka Speed Darlington, has explained why Portable was able to beat him during their boxing match.

Recall that on April 18, 2025, Speed Darlington and Portable, real name Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, finally tackled each other in the ring after months of blasting themselves on social media. The outcome of the bout saw Akpi being taken away in an ambulance.

Hours after the match, Speed Darlington took to social media to address Nigerians and give a reason for the way the match ended. According to Akpi, Portable must have used black magic, aka juju, on him because he wasn’t tired.

Nigerians react as Speed Darlington accuses Portable of using jazz on him during boxing match.

Source: Instagram

The rapper also explained that he had a dislocated shoulder during the match, probably because of the wide punches he was throwing. Akpi added that he wished he also used ‘juju’ on Portable.

Speed Darlington then expressed regret about not getting the prize money, which he had planned to use to build a swimming pool in his village. In his words:

“My shoulder come dislocate, I no know wetin happen, whether na the juju wey Portable carry come. I neva tire o, my shoulder just comot. It wasn’t a sharp pain but I couldn’t use it anymore, it was out of commission. Omo, me I think say na because I dey swing wide, if to say e break, I for no do this one, e no break, e just dislocate but dem don put am back in. Ambulance dey there so they put am back in but they say if you continue, e go end up surgery. The thing wey dey pain me now na all that money wey dey go carry give Portable, me I wan build swimming pool for my village, e pain me, I for do my own juju. That’s what it is mehn, the fight is over.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Speed Darlington speaks after losing match to Portable

Speed Darlington’s explanation on why Portable beat him up in the boxing ring was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians:

Speed Darlington blames juju after losing boxing match to Portable. Photo: @speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

Idris said he watched the match live and Akpi is a poor fighter:

Starboy Gucci said Speedy will ‘explain tire’:

Benin Pikin laughed about Speed Darlington’s juju claim:

Timi laughed about the beating Portable gave Akpi:

Blessing said it was all scripted:

Pablox asked Speedy why he also didn’t fortify himself with juju:

Ovia of Edo had this to say:

Kelechi said Portable looked more fit than Speed Darlington who already seemed tired:

His Mickey asked a question:

This tweep said Speed Darlington should take responsibility:

Speed Darlington buys coffin for Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington bought a coffin for his archenemy and colleague, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable.

Recall that the musician engaged in an online spat after Speedy invited the street pop act to perform at his show.

Days after the rapper expressed outrage over the insults Zazu threw at his mother, he was spotted in a casket shop buying a coffin for the Brotherhood crooner.

Source: Legit.ng