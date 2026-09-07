The proposed Dangote Refinery IPO could raise N2.15 trillion from the sale of 4.1 billion shares at N525 each

The IPO will allow Nigerians to own shares in the massive refinery business and potentially benefit from dividends or share price gains

However, investors should carefully assess the company’s profitability, expansion plans, ownership structure and investment risks before subscribing

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE could become one of the biggest transactions in Nigeria’s capital market.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the proposed ₦2.15 trillion offer, potentially giving Nigerians an opportunity to own shares in one of Africa’s largest industrial assets.

Dangote Refinery IPO: 10 Key Things Nigerians Must Know Before Buying Shares

Source: UGC

Before investing, however, prospective shareholders need to understand the opportunity, risks and financial implications, according to Vanguard.

1. The IPO could raise N2.15 trillion

At an offer price of N525 per share, the proposed sale of 4.1 billion shares could raise about N2.15 trillion if fully subscribed. The transaction would rank among Nigeria’s largest capital-market offerings and could significantly increase activity and market capitalisation on the Nigerian Exchange.

2. Investors would become shareholders

The IPO would allow Nigerians to move beyond simply viewing the refinery as major infrastructure and become part-owners of the business. Shareholders could benefit from capital appreciation and dividends if the company performs well.

However, investors would also bear risks linked to the company’s financial performance and the wider refining and petrochemical industries.

3. N525 is not a guaranteed return

The N525 offer price is simply the entry price and does not guarantee that the shares will rise after listing. Once trading begins, the stock price will depend on supply and demand, earnings, investor sentiment and broader economic conditions.

The shares could rise if the company meets expectations but could also trade below the offer price if its outlook weakens.

4. The refinery operates at huge scale

Located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex occupies about 2,635 hectares. The refinery has a stated capacity of 700,000 barrels per day, making it the world’s largest single-train refinery.

Its ability to maintain efficient operations at this scale will be crucial to its long-term profitability.

5. Expansion could boost earnings

The company is pursuing an expansion programme that could increase refining capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day. If successfully completed, the expansion would more than double current capacity.

Greater capacity could support higher production, revenue and exports. However, investors should consider the cost, financing, completion timeline and potential returns of the expansion.

6. It is more than a refinery

The complex includes a 900,000-tonnes-per-annum polypropylene plant, a 435-megawatt power plant, storage facilities and marine infrastructure.

Its 177 storage tanks have a combined capacity of about 4.742 billion litres, while its marine facilities include quays capable of handling Panamax vessels, liquid cargo and roll-on/roll-off operations. This integrated structure could provide significant operational and commercial advantages.

7. Nigeria offers a huge potential market

Nigeria has historically depended heavily on imported refined petroleum products despite being a major crude oil producer. The Dangote Refinery was developed partly to address this gap.

At full production, it could supply a substantial share of domestic demand while also serving export markets. Still, financial performance will depend on crude availability, refining margins, demand, operating costs and international market conditions.

8. Ownership structure matters

The SEC has registered 120.13 billion existing ordinary shares, while the proposed public offer covers 4.1 billion shares.

Investors should carefully study the final prospectus to understand the percentage being offered, free float, shareholder concentration and rights attached to the shares. These factors can affect how easily investors trade the stock after listing.

Dangote Refinery IPO: 10 Key Things Nigerians Must Know Before Buying Shares

Source: Getty Images

9. Profitability is more important than size

The refinery’s impressive capacity and infrastructure do not automatically make it a profitable investment. Investors should focus on revenue, margins, production volumes, utilisation rates, operating expenses, debt and cash flow.

They should also consider risks from crude supply, foreign exchange, oil prices, regulation, maintenance and competition.

10. The IPO could reshape Nigeria’s investment landscape

A successful listing could give retail investors, pension funds and institutions direct ownership of one of Nigeria’s most significant industrial businesses.

It could also inject fresh activity into the Nigerian equity market and encourage other large companies to seek public listings for long-term funding.

Opportunity for Nigerians to invest

The Dangote Refinery IPO presents a potentially significant opportunity for Nigerian investors, but its size and prominence should not replace careful analysis.

Prospective investors should study the final offer documents, assess the company’s financial prospects and understand the risks before committing their funds.

Source: Legit.ng