Gateway Air launches daily Abuja-Lagos-Gateway service to enhance Ogun State's air connectivity

New early-morning flights will cater to business travellers with tight schedules and diverse needs

Ogun's growing economic significance drives demand for efficient transportation options and improved connectivity

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Gateway Air, the Ogun State-owned airline, has commenced a new daily service linking Abuja with Ogun State through Lagos, offering travellers a faster alternative for accessing the state’s growing commercial and industrial corridor.

The service, operated in partnership with ValueJet, connects Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to Gateway International Airport in Iperu via Lagos on the Abuja-Lagos-Gateway route.

Gateway Air launches daily Abuja-Lagos-Ogun flights; Nigerian business owners get relief. Credit: Gateway Air.

Source: Original

Early flights target business travellers

The new service is designed to support travellers with tight schedules, particularly business executives, industrialists, professionals, students and people visiting family and friends in Ogun State and surrounding areas.

The early-morning flight, scheduled for 6:30 a.m., is expected to allow passengers to arrive in the state with much of the day still available for meetings, industrial visits, government appointments and other engagements.

Omololu Majekodunmi, Managing Director of ValueJet, said the schedule was developed around the needs of travellers who require flexibility and efficient connections, according to a report by The Guardian

“Our daily Abuja-Lagos-Gateway service is about giving our passengers their day back,” he said, adding that the service provides an option for travellers making business or personal trips to Ogun State and its environs.

Ogun seeks stronger air connectivity

Ogun State Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Olugbenga Dairo, said the new service responds to growing demand for better air connections among residents, businesses and visitors.

He said Governor Dapo Abiodun had directed Gateway Air to continually review and optimise its schedules and fleet size based on travellers’ needs and expectations.

The route is particularly significant because Ogun has developed into one of Nigeria’s major commercial and industrial centres, with a strong concentration of manufacturing companies, industrial estates, agricultural businesses, logistics operations, real estate projects and economic zones.

Its proximity to Lagos and expanding business clusters have increased demand for faster and more convenient transportation for investors, professionals, government officials and other travellers.

Gateway Airport gains strategic importance

Regular flights into Gateway International Airport could reduce dependence on lengthy road journeys for passengers travelling from Abuja and other parts of the country.

More options for Nigerians as Gateway Air launches daily Abuja-Lagos-Ogun flights. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The partnership also strengthens Gateway Air’s role in improving Ogun’s connectivity while leveraging ValueJet’s operational experience in domestic and regional aviation.

ValueJet operates a wider network that includes domestic routes and regional destinations such as Accra and Banjul, with further expansion planned.

Ogun Airport commences operation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ogun State Government has announced that ValueJet Airlines will officially commence commercial flight operations from the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport on October 7, marking a major milestone in the state’s aviation ambitions and Nigeria’s expanding air transport network.

The development signals a significant leap in air connectivity within the southwest region, bringing Ogun closer to becoming a critical aviation hub that supports both passenger and cargo traffic.

Source: Legit.ng