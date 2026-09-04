Nurse Becky Okegbemi took to X to share a milestone after delivering six babies in August, four males and two females

The Nigerian nurse used the hashtag #handsthathelpsbringlife to mark the achievement on social media

Her post drew warm responses from followers who praised her dedication and called her hands blessed

A Nigerian nurse identified as Becky Okegbemi has warmed hearts on social media after sharing a personal milestone that captured the quiet heroism at the heart of healthcare work.

Posting on X, Okegbemi announced that she successfully delivered six babies during the month of August, comprising four males and two females.

Nurse celebrates not witnessing stillbirth or complications during delivery sessions. Photo credit: @Becky Okegbemi/X.

Source: Twitter

What made the achievement even more remarkable, in her own words, was that not a single delivery resulted in a stillbirth or any form of complication.

Nurse Becky's August Milestone

In her post, Okegbemi wrote:

"Six beautiful babies delivered by my blessed hands in August. 4 males and 2 females. No stillbirth or any complications. #handsthathelpsbringlife."

The hashtag she chose, #handsthathelpsbringlife, carried a quiet but powerful message about the role nurses and midwives play in bringing new lives into the world safely, often without the recognition that doctors typically receive.

Her celebration of a complication-free month reflects a reality many in the healthcare profession understand well: that safe deliveries are never guaranteed and always worth acknowledging.

Followers Pour Out Praise for the Nurse

The post resonated strongly with people who took a moment to acknowledge her contribution.

Temitayo said:

"Congratulations, RN Rebecca. Six beautiful babies safely delivered through your blessed hands. May God continue to bless and strengthen you as you bring more lives into the world."

Pneuma said:

"Keep up the good works. Your hand is blessed."

Senior man said:

"You try nurse Becky, e no easy. Kudos to you and thanks to God for using you as a vesel to deliver and usher babies into this World safely. More grace to do more dear."

See the post below:

Nurse recounts delivering 10 babies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Amirah Salihu, a nurse and daughter of the Woro community chief, was among 176 women and children abducted on February 3.

Salihu said captives were fed poorly, slept in the open near a river, and were sometimes denied fire during heavy rain.

Source: Legit.ng