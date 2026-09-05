Francis Olesugun announced his first-class Mathematics degree on X, crediting God for the achievement

The graduate's post drew warm congratulations from followers who praised his academic dedication

Olesugun described the milestone as only the beginning, hinting at bigger ambitions ahead

Francis Olesugun, a Mathematics graduate, sent social media into a warm frenzy after announcing that he had earned a first-class degree, sharing his joy on X in a post that quickly gathered attention.

Writing on the platform, Olesugun confirmed that the graduating list had been released and that his name appeared among those recognised for first-class honours in Mathematics.

UNILORIN student bags first class in mathematics. Photo credit: @Francis_TheMath/X.

Source: Twitter

He described the moment as something he and those close to him had long been waiting for, expressing deep gratitude through a faith-filled message.

A Long-Awaited Graduation Result

"What we waited for has finally come to pass! See what the Lord has done! Finally, the graduating list is out, and I'm officially a First Class Graduate of Mathematics," he wrote.

The tone of the post suggested the journey had not been without its pressures and moments of uncertainty, with Olesugun's use of the phrase "what we waited for" pointing to a result that carried emotional weight beyond the academic achievement itself.

His message ended on an ambitious note, with the graduate describing the first-class degree as the start of something larger rather than the finish line.

"All glory to God. Thank You, Jesus! This is only the beginning," he added.

Nigerians Celebrate Francis Olesugun's Achievement

The post drew a wave of congratulatory messages from followers who were clearly moved by the graduate's story.

Yusuf said:

"If you don’t have first class, then nobody has it then. Congratulations scholar."

Victor said:

"Congratulations Francis. The final dance is near, it will end in praise."

Adam added:

"Congratulations, Francis. The truly academic guru."

See the post below:

Law graduate celebrates first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qareebat Adedoyin Ibrahim, a 500-level law student, shared her graduation result on X to celebrate her academic achievement.

Her student dashboard confirmed she graduated from the Faculty of Law with a First Class Honours degree in LL.B. Common & Islamic Law.

Source: Legit.ng