The UK government has set out the single condition under which a student visa applicant can get their fee back after withdrawing

Applicants who want to pull out of the process must contact UK Visas and Immigration directly to request a withdrawal

Whether or not a refund is issued depends entirely on how far UKVI has progressed with the application at the time of the request

The UK government has confirmed there is only one circumstance under which a student visa applicant will receive a refund of their application fee after choosing to withdraw.

According to the official government guidance, applicants who wish to pull out of the student visa process must contact UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) directly to request a withdrawal.

UK reveals the only condition that can get your student visa fee refunded. Photo Credit: Carl Court

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However, a refund is only possible if UKVI has not yet begun processing the application at the point the withdrawal request is made.

When a UK visa fee refund is possible

Once UKVI starts working on an application, the fee is no longer refundable, regardless of whether the applicant later decides not to travel to the UK or changes their mind about studying there.

This makes the timing of any withdrawal request critical for anyone hoping to recover the money they paid.

The student visa application fee is not a small amount. For most applicants applying from outside the UK, the current fee runs into hundreds of pounds, making the refund condition a significant practical concern for students who may face sudden changes in their plans, such as losing an offer from a university or being unable to secure funding.

UK visa: What applicants need to do

The guidance makes clear that the withdrawal request must be submitted directly to UKVI. Applicants cannot simply abandon their application and expect an automatic refund. They must actively reach out to notify UKVI of their intention to withdraw and do so as early as possible to have any chance of receiving their money back before processing begins.

The same rule applies to those looking to extend their student visa from within the UK.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had shared the earliest time to apply for a student visa from outside the country.

Getting faster UK student visa decision

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had explained how to get a faster decision on your student visa application.

According to the UK government's official guidance, applicants who qualify can choose between two options when submitting their application: the Priority Service or the Super Priority Service.

The Priority Service costs £500 (roughly ₦810,000) on top of the regular application fee. Under this option, most visa and settlement applicants will receive a decision within five working days.

Source: Legit.ng