Toyin Abraham stole the spotlight at the premiere of A Mama Deola Wedding Story on Wednesday, September 2

The Nollywood actress broke into excited dance moves when Kizz Daniel's 2024 hit Marhaba came on at the event

Fans flooded the comments section after a video of Toyin Abraham grooving uncontrollably at the premiere went viral

Toyin Abraham completely forgot herself at a Nollywood film premiere, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

The actress and filmmaker was among the celebrities who turned up for the red carpet premiere of A Mama Deola Wedding Story on Wednesday, September 2, when singer Kizz Daniel's 2024 smash hit Marhaba began playing at the venue. What followed left guests and fans online thoroughly entertained.

Toyin Abraham grooves to Kizz Daniel's song at a movie premiere. Credit: toyinabraham/kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Abraham launched into full dance mode, throwing herself into the music with zero restraint. The video, posted by entertainment media platform Deevibes Media on Instagram, captured her grooving energetically before she appeared to catch herself and realise she had gotten rather carried away.

The clip quickly captured attention, with many fans declaring that Marhaba must be one of the actress's favourite tracks given the sheer enthusiasm she showed.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija star Faith Adewale called out his colleague, Imisi, for causing a scene during his interview at the same movie premiere.

Fans claim Maraba by Kizz Daniel is actress Toyin Abraham's favourite song. Credit: toyinabraham1

Source: Instagram

Watch Toyin Abraham dance to Kizz Daniel's song at a movie premiere below:

What Fans Said About Toyin Abraham

Reactions from fans on Instagram were overwhelmingly joyful, with many celebrating her spontaneity:

@nikky_shai_90 commented:

"Na T.A favorite music be this oo... 😂😂😍 She too like that lyrics"

@adeolaawokoya wrote:

"This woman would just be giving us freeee entertainment without collecting one kobo"

@doyeen_oritoke said:

"Her best song"

@ashabi__011 reacted:

"Make dem play her husband version for her"

@i_am_comfort_empire shared:

"This song as to be TA's favorite cuz the way she vibes to the song is "

Toyin Abraham meets Burna Boy's mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham took her record-breaking comedy-drama Oversabi Aunty to an international stage, with a special open-air screening and talk event held at the prestigious Humboldt Forum in Berlin, Germany.

The event drew a large crowd who gathered under the open sky to watch the film, and Abraham captured the electric atmosphere on video, sharing it with her fans back home.

One of the highlights from the event was the moment she met Burna Boy's mother and manager, Bose Ogulu.

Source: Legit.ng