Victor Osimhen scored for Galatasaray before leaving the pitch injured in the second half of their win over Istanbul Basaksehir

A Turkish doctor outlined both the best and worst case recovery scenarios for the Nigerian striker's groin injury

Galatasaray fans and Nigerian football followers are waiting for manager Okan Buruk to speak after the match

Victor Osimhen faces an uncertain road back to full fitness after picking up a groin injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Nigerian striker had given Galatasaray the lead with the game's opening goal, but his evening was cut short early in the second half. Osimhen stretched to connect with a cross, failed to reach it, and immediately showed signs of distress before being withdrawn from the pitch.

Victor Osimhen walks off the pitch injured. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.

Source: Getty Images

The moment sparked alarm on the Galatasaray bench, with coaching staff reacting quickly to the situation. Nigerian football supporters have also been on edge since the incident, anxiously waiting for an official medical update from the club.

Turkish doctor estimates Osimhen's injury

Turkish doctor Gurkan Kubilay stepped into the uncertainty to offer his assessment of what the Super Eagles forward could be facing.

In a best-case outcome, Dr Kubilay suggested Osimhen could return within one to two weeks. However, if the injury involves torn ligaments, the striker may be sidelined for as long as three to four months, a timeline that would be a major blow to both Galatasaray and Nigeria's national team setup.

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk had not yet addressed the media regarding Osimhen's condition at the time of this report.

Both Turkish and Nigerian supporters are closely following developments ahead of his post-match press conference, hoping for clarity on the full extent of the injury and a projected return date.

Setback for Chelle after Osimhen's injury

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen's injury was a setback for Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle ahead of the September international break.

The Super Eagles coach is looking forward to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea Bissau during the break.

Source: Legit.ng