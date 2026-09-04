The NNPP in Ebonyi State announced it was backing PDP candidate Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii for the 2027 governorship race

NNPP State Chairman Chief Ifeanyi Ojeogu led party leaders to the PDP secretariat in Abakaliki to formally declare their support

Political observers say the move signals that opposition parties in Ebonyi are closing ranks against the ruling APC

NNPP candidate backs Odii for Ebonyi governorship

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ebonyi State has stepped aside from the 2027 governorship race, throwing its weight behind Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.

NNPP State Chairman, Chief Ifeanyi Ojeogu, made the announcement in Abakaliki after personally leading party leaders and members to the PDP secretariat, where the group formally declared their backing for Odii. Ojeogu said the decision was driven by Odii's track record and the visible impact he had across the state during the 2023 elections.

NNPP governorship candidate steps down for PDP in Ebonyi Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNg

Source: Twitter

According to Ojeogu, the NNPP still has its own structures in Ebonyi, but the party chose to fall in line behind Odii as the most credible candidate to end what he described as the APC-led administration's grip on the state. He argued that Odii "demonstrated capacity" during the last election cycle and remains the best person to "recover Ebonyi State" come 2027.

PDP welcomes NNPP's decision

Tribune reported that responding on Odii's behalf, Chief Mark Onu, who serves as Youth President of the Odii Support Group, welcomed the NNPP's endorsement and gave assurances that members crossing into the PDP fold would be treated equally within the party.

Onu also addressed concerns about the political climate in the state, urging NNPP members not to be put off by what he called threats from the APC-led administration against opposition actors. He said the PDP remained committed to protecting its members and supporters through lawful means, and to offering Ebonyi residents a credible alternative ahead of the elections.

Political observers in the state described the development as a significant boost for the PDP's 2027 campaign, noting that opposition groups appear to be consolidating their positions against the ruling party in Ebonyi.

Ebonyi governor threatens to sack council chairs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru issued a direct warning to newly sworn-in council chairmen at their inauguration in Abakaliki.

Nwifuru told the 13 chairmen their continued stay in office depends on how their councils perform for the APC in the 2027 elections.

The governor also announced cash donations to each chairman and vice chairman from Gem Brass Construction at the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng