The 2026/27 UEFA club competitions kick off on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 with the Champions League

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman headline Nigeria's representation in the UEFA Champions League this season

Premier League new boys Zadok Yohanna and Femi Azeez will carry Nigeria's flag in the Conference League with Brighton

Nigeria will have players competing across all three UEFA club competitions in the 2026/27 season, with the tournaments set to begin on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

As noted by UEFA, the Champions League gets things started on that date, with the Europa League and Conference League following on their customary Thursday slot.

Victor Osimhen leads Nigerian players in UEFA competitions this season. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The 36-team single table format, now entering its third season, will see defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace among the sides competing to retain their respective titles.

Nigeria's strongest presence will be in the Champions League, where Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen and Atletico Madrid Ademola Lookman are set to represent their clubs at European football's highest level.

The pair have been central figures for their respective sides and will carry the hopes of Nigerian fans as the competition gets under way.

Six Nigerian players will feature in the Europa League, with Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi among those taking part. Ndidi's inclusion adds senior leadership to Nigeria's contingent in the second-tier tournament.

At Conference League level, Premier League new boys Zadok Yohanna and Femi Azeez will represent Brighton and Hove Albion. The two players helped their club earn a place in the competition and will gain their first experience of UEFA action when the tournament begins later in September.

Nigeria's spread across all three competitions reflects the growing influence of Super Eagles players in top European club football, with the 2026/27 season offering the country its broadest continental representation in recent memory.

Full list of Super Eagles stars in UEFA competitions

Champions League

Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

Ademola Lookman (Atlético Madrid)

Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan)

Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos)

Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto)

Europa League

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)

Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen)

Frank Onyedika (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio)

Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas)

Conference League

Femi Azeez (Brighton)

Zadok Yohanna (Brighton)

Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor)

Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor)

Galatasaray praises Osimhen's impact

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray praised Victor Osimhen's impact on the team ahead of the Istanbul derby against Basaksehir.

The Nigerian international forward has scored five goals and provided a further two assists in three matches to help Galatasaray stay top of the league table.

Source: Legit.ng