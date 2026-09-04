A Delta State court granted an application to remand content creator Odogwu Asaba over the alleged rȧpe and death of 20-year-old Favour Agbro

The remand order came days after autopsy and toxicology test results were handed over to the police investigation team

Family counsel Awele Ideal confirmed the update on Instagram, saying the case now lies with the Ministry of Justice

A Delta State court has ordered the remand of popular content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, widely known as Odogwu Asaba, at the Ogwashi Uku Maximum Correctional Centre in connection with the alleged rȧpe and death of 20-year-old Favour Agbro.

The remand order was granted on Friday, September 4, 2026, after a formal application was heard and approved by the court on the same day.

Counsel to Favour's family, Awele Ideal, broke the news in a post shared on her Instagram page this afternoon, confirming that Odogwu Asaba would remain in custody at the correctional facility until his trial is concluded.

Odogwu Asaba remanded as lawyer reveals major development in Favour Agbro investigation. Photo: odogwuasaabaa

Source: Instagram

Autopsy and toxicology results received

According to Awele Ideal, the remand followed a significant development in the investigation.

She disclosed that the autopsy and toxicology test results had been made available to the police investigation team just days before the court hearing, effectively marking the close of the investigative phase of the case.

The lawyer explained that those results, along with other evidence gathered, are part of the investigation report prepared to support the prosecution.

The matter now falls under the authority of the Ministry of Justice, specifically the Attorney General and Director of Public Prosecutions.

In her words:

"Today, 4/9/2026, The application to remand Mr Ifeanyi Ogbonna (Odogwu Asaba) was heard and granted by the Court. He has now been Remanded at the Ogwashi Uku Maximum Correctional Center (Prison), from there he shall be brought to court until the completion of his trial which now lies with the Ministry of Justice (AG and DPP)."

Odogwu Asaba to remain in custody as Favour Agbro rȧpe, death case heads to trial. Photo: odogwuasaabaa

Source: Instagram

Lawyer vows to pursue justice for Favour Agbro's family

Awele Ideal, who is handling the case on a pro bono basis, reaffirmed her commitment to seeing justice served for Favour's family.

She noted that she has also been providing financial support alongside legal representation to ensure no detail of the case is overlooked.

She closed her update with a firm pledge to keep the public informed as proceedings advance, adding:

"I still hold the brief of this case for late Favour's family on Probono basis rendering my legal services and financial support to ensure that no stone is left unturned. As promised, I shall keep you all updated as the case progresses because Justice is everyone's business. FIAT JUSTITIA RUAT CARLUM… let justice be done though the heavens fall."

Check out Awele Ideal's update on Favour Agbro, Odogwu Asaba's case below:

Odogwu Asaba’s wife apologises over comments on husband's case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Odogwu Asaba’s wife apologised for publicly defending her husband amid rȧpe allegations, admitting fear and financial dependence influenced her decision.

She explained that her husband had been the sole provider for their family and said she feared being abandoned if she did not stand by him.

Despite apologising, she maintained that she believed her husband’s denial of the rȧpe allegation and said she would continue to support him as investigations into the case continue.

Source: Legit.ng