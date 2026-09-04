The White House confirmed Donald Trump is alive after a routine announcement about a JD Vance press briefing triggered wild speculation online

Months of scrutiny over Trump's health, including photos showing bruising on his hand and swelling in his legs, have kept rumour mills active

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle fired back at those spreading the claims with unusually combative language

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Washington, USA - White House confirmed on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, that Donald Trump is alive, after a brief social media announcement about Vice President JD Vance holding a press briefing sent parts of the internet into a frenzy.

The White House Press Office had posted on X (formerly Twitter) that "Vice President @JDVance will take the podium tomorrow (Thursday, September 3, 2026) at 1:00 PM." No topic was given, no urgency implied, and Trump's health was not mentioned at all.

The White House confirms that Donald Trump is alive, dismissing viral social media rumours. Photo credit: Donald J. Trump

Source: Facebook

That was enough. Within minutes, reply sections filled with users claiming the president had died.

One post sighted by Legit.ng read:

"If it's anything besides Trump dead get off we don't wanna hear it."

Another joked on X:

"Is he dead? If anyone replies to this he's dead."

Others dropped any pretence of humour and simply declared:

"BREAKING: Donald Trump has died."

None of those posts was backed by any evidence from the administration, medical officials, or law enforcement.

Why Trump's health is under scrutiny

As reported on Friday, September 4, by ECIKS.org, the rumours did not emerge from nowhere.

Trump, who returned to the White House in January 2025 after winning the 2024 election, is 80 years old and the oldest person ever elected US president.

Close-up photographs circulating online appeared to show bruising on his right hand, visible swelling around his lower legs and ankles, and his visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre drew attention each time.

Officials have addressed those concerns directly.

A medical memo confirmed that an ultrasound revealed Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting blood flow from the legs back to the heart.

White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella described it as "a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," adding that tests found no evidence of deep vein thrombosis, arterial disease, or heart failure.

The bruising on his hand, officials said, is consistent with frequent handshaking while taking aspirin as part of a cardiovascular prevention programme.

Following a further check-up at Walter Reed in May 2026, Dr Barbabella stated that the leg swelling had improved compared to the previous year and that Trump's cardiac function was normal.

A neurological examination also showed a normal mental state. The doctor concluded that Trump remained in "excellent health" and was "fully fit to carry out all duties" as president.

Trump: White House hits back at rumours

When asked directly about the latest round of claims following the Vance briefing announcement, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle gave a response that left little room for diplomatic interpretation.

"Only glue-sniffing degenerates would obsessively push baseless conspiracy theories about President Trump, and that's because they suffer from a severe, crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted their peanut-sized brains," Ingle told IGV.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle issues a fiery response to conspiracy theories surrounding Donald Trump, dismissing the viral claims as baseless. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Per International Business Times, Ingle also insisted:

"President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people."

This is not the first time a gap in Trump's schedule or an unexplained announcement has produced similar death rumours online.

As of the time of this report, there is no official indication of any change in Trump's health or his ability to serve.

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