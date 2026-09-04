INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan made the offer when JAMB Registrar Prof. Segun Aina led his management team on a courtesy visit on Friday

JAMB approached INEC seeking biometric verification machines that may no longer be actively deployed by the electoral commission

Amupitan directed INEC's ICT Director to conduct a proof-of-concept assessment to determine whether the equipment can be deployed by JAMB

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has offered to help JAMB improve the integrity of its examinations by sharing biometric verification technology, following a formal visit by the board's leadership to the commission's headquarters.

INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan extended the offer on Friday during a courtesy visit by JAMB Registrar Prof. Segun Aina and his management team.

Strengthening bonds: JAMB seeks INEC's tech for exam verification. Photo credit:@inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Amupitan praised JAMB's role in shaping national development, describing the board as central to the advancement of Nigerian youth.

This was contained in a statement issued via the INEC X handle @inecnigeria.

INEC points to its election track record

The INEC chairman used the meeting to highlight the commission's growing technological capabilities, citing its conduct of recent governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun states.

The law professor also mentioned the FCT Area Council election and several by-elections held across Nigeria.

He noted that independent observers, including the Office of the National Security Adviser and the UK High Commission, had recognised those polls for their credibility and peaceful conduct.

Amupitan directed INEC's Director of Information and Communications Technology to carry out a proof-of-concept review of JAMB's request.

The assessment will establish whether the commission's biometric verification equipment is available and suitable for use by JAMB before any formal deployment is agreed upon.

He described the visit as a sign of strengthening cooperation among government agencies and said INEC would look into additional areas where both bodies could work together.

Why JAMB reached out to INEC

Prof. Aina told the INEC leadership that his board had come to a sister agency with recognised expertise in biometric verification.

He said JAMB was looking to upgrade its verification systems to better protect the integrity of its examinations, and that the board understood INEC may have biometric machines no longer in active use.

Aina appealed to the commission to consider releasing the equipment to support JAMB's verification efforts, and thanked Amupitan and his team for the warm reception they gave the delegation.

Also present at the meeting were INEC National Commissioner for Outreach and Partnerships Prof. Abdullahi Abdu-Zuru, INEC Chairman's Chief Press Secretary Adedayo Oketola, and other officials from both agencies.

JAMB introduces facial verification for UTME candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB announced plans to introduce Facial Biometric Verification for the UTME as part of reforms under new Registrar Professor Segun Aina.

The Board said it would partner with NIMC to match candidates' live facial images against their identity records during exams.

JAMB disclosed that facial verification could replace fingerprint authentication and OTPs within the next two to three years.

Source: Legit.ng