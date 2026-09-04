The UAE government has outlined specific categories of foreign workers who may avoid the one-year ban imposed in work abandonment cases

The exemptions apply to workers under particular visa categories, skill levels, or those already associated with specific establishments in the UAE

UAE Golden Visa holders are among those who may qualify for the exemption under the Decree-Law's provisions

The United Arab Emirates has clarified which groups of foreign workers could be spared from a one-year employment ban imposed on those found guilty of violating work abandonment rules.

According to information published on the UAE's official website, the one-year ban applies broadly to workers who breach the provisions of the Decree-Law and its Implementing Regulations in work abandonment cases.

UAE lists 5 categories of foreigners exempt from one-year work permit ban. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY

Source: Getty Images

Workers exempt from UAE work abandonment ban

However, the Decree-Law makes room for certain categories of workers to be exempted, provided the work abandonment complaint against them is proven.

The UAE government has listed the following five categories of workers who may qualify for the exemption:

1. Workers sponsored under family residence visas

2. Workers applying for a new work permit with the same establishment

3. Workers with professional skills or knowledge levels required in the UAE

4. Holders of the UAE Golden Visa

5. Any other occupational categories identified as needed in the labour market, as determined by ministerial decisions and based on the labour classification approved by the Cabinet

What the UAE Decree-Law says

The official government statement reads:

"The one-year ban applies to all workers who violate the provisions of the Decree-Law and its Implementing Regulations in the cases mentioned above. However, the Decree-Law exempts the following categories of workers from the one-year ban in the case of a proven work abandonment complaint."

The inclusion of workers with high-demand professional skills and Golden Visa holders reflects the UAE's broader priority of retaining specialised talent within its labour market. The final category, covering occupational groups identified through ministerial decisions and Cabinet-approved classifications, also leaves room for the list to be expanded over time as labour market needs evolve.

Foreign workers in the UAE, particularly those from Nigeria and other African countries, are advised to review their visa and employment status carefully to understand where they stand under these provisions.

UAE warns employers against violating rights

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government has listed 16 obligations employers must meet when hiring domestic workers.

The duties include providing accommodation, meals, medical care, and paying wages according to the employment contract.

Source: Legit.ng