NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi and running mate Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso paid a condolence visit to former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi

The visit to Port Harcourt came after the death of Amaechi's mother, with her burial ceremony scheduled for the weekend

Obi and Kwankwaso expressed their sympathies to Amaechi and his family ahead of the funeral

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, travelled to Port Harcourt to pay their respects to former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi following the death of his mother.

The two politicians met with Amaechi on Friday, September 4, 2026, at his residence in Port Harcourt.

"Emotional support": Obi and Kwankwaso unite for Amaechi amid loss. Photo credit: @tvcnewsng

Source: Twitter

The former Anambra and Kano governors conveyed their condolences to him and members of his family.

The burial ceremony for Amaechi's mother was scheduled to take place over the weekend.

Obi, who was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026, made the visit alongside Kwankwaso in what observers described as a show of solidarity with the former governor during his period of grief.

Nigerians React to the Visit

The condolence visit drew attention on social media. One user, chef_jenny25, commented: "As it suppose be 👏👏"

Source: Legit.ng