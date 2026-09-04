Just In: Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Visit Rotimi Amaechi in Port Harcourt, Details Emerge
- NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi and running mate Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso paid a condolence visit to former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi
- The visit to Port Harcourt came after the death of Amaechi's mother, with her burial ceremony scheduled for the weekend
- Obi and Kwankwaso expressed their sympathies to Amaechi and his family ahead of the funeral
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, travelled to Port Harcourt to pay their respects to former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi following the death of his mother.
The two politicians met with Amaechi on Friday, September 4, 2026, at his residence in Port Harcourt.
The former Anambra and Kano governors conveyed their condolences to him and members of his family.
The burial ceremony for Amaechi's mother was scheduled to take place over the weekend.
Obi, who was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026, made the visit alongside Kwankwaso in what observers described as a show of solidarity with the former governor during his period of grief.
Nigerians React to the Visit
The condolence visit drew attention on social media. One user, chef_jenny25, commented: "As it suppose be 👏👏"
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.