Actor and filmmaker Folagade Banks, popularly known as Mama Deola, paid a visit to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu following his movie premiere

Banks shared a video of the meeting on X, where the governor's humorous remark about the film quickly caught people's attention online

A Mama Deola Wedding Story, directed by Femi Adebayo, is the first original production on streaming platform Kava

Nollywood actor and skitmaker Folagade Banks, best known for his beloved Mama Deola comic character, visited Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu shortly after the premiere of his new film, A Mama Deola Wedding Story.

Folagade Banks posted a video of the encounter on X on Friday, September 4, letting fans know he had briefed the governor about the movie.

Folagade Banks meets Governor Sanwo-Olu after a Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere. Photo: folagade_banks/jidesanwoolu

Source: Instagram

Sanwo-Olu's response was clearly amusing enough to set social media buzzing.

Captioning the post, Folagade Banks wrote:

"Mama Deola and the Governor! He is watching A Mama Deola wedding story too oo!! 😂💪❤️❤️ jidesanwoolu your excellency sir 🙏🏽"

From comedy skits to feature film

The movie premiered in Lagos on Wednesday before arriving on streaming platform Kava on September 3, 2026, making it the platform's very first original production.

The film takes Banks' widely loved Mama Deola character, originally built through comedy skits, and stretches it into a full-length cinematic story.

Veteran actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo handled directorial duties, while Banks himself served as both producer and executive producer.

Omowunmi Dada and Rotimi Salami play the couple at the centre of the wedding drama.

The cast is notably star-studded, bringing together Shaffy Bello, Bukky Wright, Iya Rainbow, Erica Nlewedim, Toyin Adegbola, Femi Adebayo, Akin Lewis, Blessing Jessica Obasi and Busayo Bello, among others.

One of the film's most talked-about production feats is a sprawling wedding scene that involved more than 600 cast members and extras, which Banks has previously said took roughly 20 hours to shoot.

Watch the video of Folagade Banks' meeting with Governor Sanwo-Olu below:

Fans react to Folagade Banks' visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu

The clip of Banks with Sanwo-Olu resonated strongly with his followers, many of whom saw the moment as a reflection of how far he has come.

@oootoyosi said:

"He deserves it. He is very exceptional and he does his skits effortlessly"

@sammie_boi02 wrote:

"I'm not even going to lie I'm impressed this is big for Mama Deola 👏🏻 meeting with governor is not easy"

@emmanson58 commented:

"Mama deola really said 'I'm not stopping' and meant it featuring a sitting governor in your content is a whole different level. Well deserved, the growth is undeniable"

@obaofvibe shared:

"'His gift will make room for him' is playing out in real time from skits to sitting amongst governors, Mama deolas' journey is proof that talent and consistency open doors that connections alone can't"

@RileyonX99 stated:

"I'm not even surprised, Folagade Banks deserves to be at the top with the very best"

@Truth_Motivate reacted:

"Omo, this is what happens when talent meets preparation"

@biggestposh added:

"Honestly the guy is good and his content resonate with elderly ones and youth and it wont be difficult for him to enter some kind settings. Congratulations to him"

Folagade Banks meets Sanwo-Olu as governor’s reaction to Mama Deola movie gets Nigerians talking. Photo: folagade_banks

Source: Instagram

Mama No Network stuns at Mama Deola's movie premiere

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Folagade Banks’ A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere featured a strict wedding-themed dress code that saw celebrities embrace bridal-inspired fashion.

Actress Kazeem Atinuke, popularly known as Mama No Network, took the theme literally by arriving in a full bridal gown, complete with flowers and a short veil.

Her dramatic appearance drew playful teasing from Lateef Adedimeji and Aisha Lawal, who jokingly asked if she was preparing for a vow renewal.

Source: Legit.ng