Thailand announced that 21 nationalities will lose visa-free access to the country when its revised exemption scheme takes effect on September 15, 2026

The change affects travellers from countries including Mexico, Morocco, Colombia, Sri Lanka, and Jamaica who currently enjoy 60-day visa-free stays

Affected nationals can still apply through Thailand's online e-Visa portal, with tourist visas allowing up to 60 days per stay

Thailand is cutting the number of nationalities eligible for visa-free entry from 93 to 60, with the new rules taking effect on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

The reform replaces a temporary exemption scheme introduced in July 2024 that allowed ordinary passport holders from 93 countries to enter without a visa for up to 60 days.

Effective September 15, 2026, 21 nationalities will no longer enjoy visa-free entry to Thailand. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The four Ministry of Interior regulations implementing the changes were published in Thailand's Royal Gazette on August 31, 2026, and are set to take effect 15 days after publication.

21 countries losing visa-free access

While the headline reduction is from 93 to 60 countries, some nationalities removed from the main list will remain covered by separate bilateral agreements. Nationals of China, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Laos, Macao, Mongolia, Russia, and Vietnam fall into this category.

After accounting for those arrangements, 21 nationalities will require a visa for any entry made on or after September 15.

The 21 affected countries are: Albania, Andorra, Colombia, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Kosovo, Mexico, Monaco, Morocco, Panama, Papua New Guinea, San Marino, Sri Lanka, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, and Uzbekistan.

Travellers from these countries who enter Thailand on or before September 14, 2026, will still be admitted under the current 60-day exemption. The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the period of stay granted at arrival will be honoured for those already in the country when the reform takes effect.

Visa options for affected travellers

Nationals who will no longer qualify for visa-free entry can apply through Thailand's e-Visa system, which has been available worldwide since January 1, 2025. Applications are submitted online through the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs' official portal, thaievisa.go.th, and require an account, supporting documents, and payment of the applicable fee.

Once approved, the e-Visa confirmation is sent by email and must be presented to the airline and Thai immigration on arrival.

For a standard holiday, the single-entry TR Tourist Visa allows a stay of up to 60 days from the date of entry and remains valid for three months from issuance.

The Royal Thai Embassy in London notes that a 30-day extension can be requested from Thai immigration authorities for a fee of 1,900 baht. Travellers planning multiple trips may prefer the Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa, which is valid for six months and permits stays of up to 60 days per visit.

TDAC requirement remains in place

Regardless of whether a traveller holds a visa or qualifies for a visa exemption, the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) must still be completed before entering the country.

Thai authorities have confirmed the requirement applies to all non-Thai nationals without exception.

US Green Card holders required for replacement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the US government published a list of 10 specific circumstances under which lawful permanent residents are required to replace their Green Cards.

Green Card holders whose cards are expired, lost, stolen, or contain incorrect information are among those required to apply for a replacement.

Source: Legit.ng