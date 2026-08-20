Judy Austin took to social media to reflect on life, family, and the fleeting nature of time

The actress singled out Yul Edochie for praise, speaking warmly about how he loves her and their children

Her post sparked mixed reactions online as fans and followers responded to her words

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has stirred conversations online after sharing a heartfelt post about family life and her relationship with actor Yul Edochie.

The actress took to social media to reflect on gratitude and the speed at which life moves, expressing how much she treasures the small, everyday moments with her children.

Judy Austin reveals what Yul Edochie is really like at home. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Her post quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of mixed reactions from followers.

In the caption, Judy spoke about the bittersweet reality of watching her children grow, noting that she wishes she could pause time and keep them young a little longer.

"If we understand how fleeting life truly is then we will complain less and enjoy the little moments more," she wrote.

She continued: "When l look at our children, it's almost painful to know that they wil outgrow this stage and become adults like can they be this little a little while longer? cherish every moment with your family like it's your last!! Be grateful for every kiss, peck, the I love you, smile, laughter, hugs cause that's truly the essence of life and it's completely priceless! I'm just feeling so blessed and enternally grateful to God for everything l have."

Judy Austin makes surprising revelation about Yul Edochie as a father. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin Praises Yul Edochie

The post took a more personal turn when Judy specifically addressed Yul Edochie, publicly acknowledging how he shows up for their family. She closed her message with a direct note of appreciation to the actor.

"Yul Edochie thank you for Loving us the way you do my Love," she added.

See Judy Austin's viral Instagram post:

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over Igbo red caps

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and of snatching another woman's husband.

Source: Legit.ng