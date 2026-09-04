Maria Harold shared a photo of a newly approved Hungary study visa for a masters degree on X, drawing attention from followers

The post sparked questions from other users eager to pursue postgraduate studies in Hungary through the same route

Several X users flooded the comments with congratulatory messages as the visa approval post gained traction online

Maria Harold, a lady on X, has set social media buzzing after sharing a photo of a freshly approved Hungary study visa for a masters degree programme.

The post, which showed a stamped and approved visa document, was accompanied by a short but celebratory caption announcing the milestone.

Student receives approval for Hungary master's study visa. Photo credit: @Maria Harold/X, Fiordaliso/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The approval quickly drew the attention of followers, many of whom were curious about the process and eager to share in the excitement.

Hungary as a Study Destination

Hungary has grown in popularity among African students seeking affordable postgraduate education in Europe.

The country hosts several well-regarded universities and offers programmes taught in English, making it an attractive option for those looking to pursue a masters degree abroad without the steep costs often associated with Western European destinations.

The visa approval shared by Maria Harold appears to reflect that growing interest, as the post immediately prompted questions from at least one follower about timelines and processing periods.

Reactions to the Visa Approval Post

The post drew a mix of congratulatory messages and practical enquiries from X users.

Panucci said:

"Hi, Please based on experience how long does it take for Hungary study visa to be approved?"

Alpha said:

"Congratulations! Greater heights."

Princess added:

"Congratulations."

See the post below:

Lady submits application for Netherlands study visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady celebrated a major life change after she was granted a study visa to the Netherlands following several earlier unsuccessful applications.

Maryjane shared the update on TikTok and described the approval as something she had waited for over a long period and could hardly believe.

Source: Legit.ng