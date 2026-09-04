Victor Osimhen scored the opening goal in Galatasaray's Istanbul derby before being forced off with a groin injury in the second half

The striker signalled to the Galatasaray bench that he could not continue, cutting short what had started as a promising performance

The injury raises concerns for Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle with Nigeria's 2027 AFCON qualifying fixtures scheduled later this month

Victor Osimhen suffered a groin injury during Galatasaray's derby clash against Istanbul Basaksehir, casting serious doubt over his availability for Nigeria's upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Super Eagles striker had given Galatasaray the lead with a goal in the 16th minute, but his afternoon took a painful turn when he gestured to the bench in the second half that he was unable to carry on. He was subsequently withdrawn from the match.

Victor Osimhen walk off injured against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.

Source: Getty Images

Blow for Nigeria at a critical time

The timing of the injury could not be worse for Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle. Nigeria are set to return to AFCON qualifying action later this month.

Osimhen is central to the team's attacking plans. Losing him, even temporarily, would be a significant setback for a side that relies heavily on his ability to lead the line.

Osimhen has been in solid form for Galatasaray this season, and his goal against Basaksehir was another reminder of the threat he poses. However, the manner in which he left the pitch will have those tracking his fitness on edge.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk is expected to address the severity of the injury at his post-match press conference. His comments will be closely watched by both club and country, as the full extent of the damage remains unclear at this stage.

Should Buruk confirm that Osimhen faces a spell on the sidelines, Chelle will need to reassess his options ahead of the qualifiers. Nigeria's campaign for a place at the 2027 tournament on home soil adds extra weight to every squad update between now and the fixtures.

Source: Legit.ng