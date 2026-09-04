Victor Osimhen limped off the pitch in the second half of Galatasaray's Super Lig match against Istanbul Basaksehir with a groin problem

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk said Osimhen needs to undergo an MRI scan before the full extent of the injury becomes clear

Galatasaray's next fixture is a UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has spoken publicly about the fitness of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen after the forward was forced off during Sunday's Super Lig match against Istanbul Basaksehir with what appeared to be a groin injury.

Osimhen put Galatasaray ahead in the 16th minute, but the excitement around his goal was short-lived as he hobbled off the pitch early in the second half a groin injury with the scoreline still at 1-0.

Okan Buruk during Galatasaray's win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Bunyamin Celik.

Source: Getty Images

The match itself ended in a win for Galatasaray after a chaotic second half that saw Eldor Shmurdov equalise for Basaksehir, Lukas Toreira restore the lead, and Davison Sanchez put it through his own net before Gabriel Sara eventually sealed the result for the Turkish champions, as noted by TRT Spor.

Buruk’s update on Osimhen

Speaking to GS TV after the final whistle, Buruk urged caution while offering some measured reassurance about the nature of the injury.

“Osimhen is also feeling something today. We need to see how things go,” he said.

The Galatasaray coach added that the location of the injury was not a cause for immediate alarm, explaining that groin problems typically recover faster than other muscular issues.

“The groin area is, of course, prone to injuries... It's a relatively harmless area, healing much faster than the hamstring. That's why it's necessary to examine it and take MRIs,” Buruk said.

The timing of the setback raises concern given what lies ahead for the club. Galatasaray are set to face Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League group stage, a fixture that will test the squad depth of the Turkish side at the highest level of European club football.

Osimhen has been one of the most prominent attacking forces in Galatasaray's squad, and any prolonged absence would leave the club short of firepower at a critical point in the season.

Buruk's post-match comments suggest the medical team will assess the injury thoroughly before any decisions are made about the striker's availability for upcoming fixtures.

No timeline for Osimhen's return has been announced, with the club waiting on MRI results before providing further clarity.

Turkish doctor estimates Osimhen's recovery timeline

Legit.ng previously reported that a Turkish doctor estimated the possible recovery timeline for Victor Osimhen after his injury against Basaksehir.

Dr Gurkan Kubilay claimed that the best-case scenario is between 1-2 weeks, but the worst-case scenario is a ligament tear, which could take 3-4 months.

Source: Legit.ng