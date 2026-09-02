Nigeria's Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure divides civil service pay into 17 grade levels based on qualifications and experience

President Bola Tinubu's administration signed a new minimum wage that reshaped salary figures across all grade levels in the public service

Grade Level 10 starts at N1,806,041 annually while Grade Level 15 opens at over N3 million for civil servants

Nigeria's Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) organises federal civil servants into 17 grade levels, with pay determined by qualifications, years of service, and seniority.

Following the new minimum wage signed by President Bola Tinubu's administration, the salary figures attached to each grade level have been revised upward across the entire public service.

Nigeria CONPSS salary structure organizes civil servants into 17 grade levels with pay tied to qualifications and seniority. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

Accoring to Tribune Online, two of the most closely watched levels are Grade Level 10 and Grade Level 15, which cover mid-career officers and senior management staff respectively.

CONPSS grade level 10 salary scale

Grade Level 10 covers 14 steps, and earnings rise incrementally with each step. At Step 1, a civil servant on this level earns N1,806,041 annually.

This climbs steadily through the steps, reaching N1,933,162 at Step 4, before what appears to be a data adjustment at Step 5, which is listed at N975,535. From Step 6 onward, the progression resumes: Step 6 stands at N2,017,909, rising through Step 7 at N2,060,282, Step 8 at N2,102,656, and Step 9 at N2,145,030. The scale continues upward to N2,187,403 at Step 10, N2,229,777 at Step 11, N2,272,150 at Step 12, N2,314,524 at Step 13, and peaks at N2,356,897 at Step 14.

CONPSS grade level 15 salary scale

Grade Level 15 is reserved for senior civil servants and carries significantly higher pay. The scale runs across nine steps. Step 1 begins at N3,014,528 annually, moving to N3,118,646 at Step 2 and N3,222,765 at Step 3. By Step 4, the figure reaches N3,326,883, and Step 5 stands at N3,431,001. Senior officers at Step 6 earn N3,535,120, while Step 7 places pay at N3,639,238. The scale reaches N3,743,356 at Step 8 and peaks at N3,847,474 for those at Step 9, the highest point on this level.

The gap between Grade Level 10 and Grade Level 15 illustrates the wide earnings difference between middle-level and senior officers within Nigeria's federal civil service, a structure that the Tinubu administration's new minimum wage has recalibrated without altering the fundamental hierarchy.

Level 7 salary scale for Nigerian civil service

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) covers 17 grade levels, with pay at each level determined by a worker's qualifications, years of experience, and performance record.

Source: Legit.ng