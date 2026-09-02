FCT Minister Nyesom Wike made the claim during a media chat in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Wike said he personally called Governor Adeleke and instructed him to publicly thank President Tinubu for a free and fair election

The revelation sparked strong reactions online, with many Nigerians questioning who truly has the power to determine election outcomes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has claimed that he personally called Osun State Governor Ademola thank and directed him to publicly back President Bola Tinubu and acknowledge the conduct of his election as free and fair.

Wike disclosed this during a media chat held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. thank

Wike reveals he told Adeleke to issue a statement supporting Tinubu after the Osun guber election. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

The video of the broadcast was shared by Africa Independent Television (AIT) via its X handle @AIT_Online.

"I called Adekele and told him to issue a statement that he will support Mr President and thank him for a free and fair election," Wike said.

According to The Punch, Wike added that he called Adeleke while he was in Croatia and asked whether he would continue to support the President if he won.

The admission drew immediate attention online, with many Nigerians questioning the nature of the political relationship between the presidency and state governors, and what the claim suggests about electoral independence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nigerians react to Wike's claim

Several Nigerians pushed back on the revelation across social media platforms.

@Cantbuylifeliv2 criticised Wike's conduct at the media chat directly:

"Always using hunger as a tool. See how those journalists in there are looking soulless!! Finish your yeye talk and give them the money and let them go and eat!! You will meet the pains you've caused the country people right upfront, don't worry!!!"

@JosephOAmadi1 raised doubts about the claim and its wider political implications:

"Please, who is 'Adekele'? Secondly, in whose power is it to conduct free and fair elections? Let's not be swayed by these bogus claims. It's a failed strategy to discourage voters and make us think it's in the President's hands ahead of 2027. Vote and protect your votes. Period!"

@dika_kwabe questioned the logic of the statement:

"Was it not supposed to be a free and fair election? Was it the president that was supposed to guarantee a free and fair election? You don't want military regime, but you want a manipulated election. What's the difference? Both are against the people's choices."

@diplosoft123 disputed Wike's version of events, arguing that credit for the political reconciliation belonged elsewhere:

"But the President was the first to reach out to Gov. Adeleke that night he won. So Wike cannot be credited as the person who initiated this political rapprochement. The President and Gov acted in good faith."

@Ikenga17 was more direct in his criticism:

"Nigeria God has spoken, this chat says a lot, rigging is his hobby, can you imagine the boldness, only him conducting media chat always."

@The_3rd_Eye__ offered a broader perspective:

"In a healthy democracy, you would more naturally say something like: 'We commend the electoral commission and all stakeholders for conducting a free and fair election.'"

@Cashamadupe007 linked the situation to the wider pattern of Nigerian politics:

"Power intoxicates! New party soon and they will be witch-hunted too! The game is the game!"

Wike mentions 2 APC governors working against him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike named Hope Uzodinma and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as governors working against him despite his past support for both men.

Wike said the Kwara governor has been leading a campaign against him and claimed he confronted Abdulrazaq directly over the matter.

The minister insisted the personal disputes will not pull his focus away from delivering President Tinubu's re-election in 2027

Source: Legit.ng