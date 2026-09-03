Lionel Messi retired from international football after Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup loss to Spain, with his club future now in question

The death of Messi's father Jorge following the World Cup has added to concerns that the forward may step away from football entirely

A 2025 comment from Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez about retiring alongside Messi has resurfaced and fuelled speculation among fans

Concerns over Lionel Messi's professional future at Inter Miami have intensified after a comment made by his teammate and close friend Luis Suarez in 2025 began circulating widely among football fans.

Messi, 37, announced his retirement from international football two days after Argentina were eliminated by Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which was held in the United States.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi during an Inter Miami match. Photo by Rich Storry.

Source: Getty Images

The defeat marked the end of his Albiceleste career, but it is his club future that is now drawing the most attention.

As noted by BBC Sport, he situation was further complicated by the death of his father, Jorge Messi, in the days following the World Cup. Messi himself acknowledged that the loss may affect his desire to continue playing.

Suarez's old comment on Messi's retirement

The renewed speculation traces back to remarks Suarez made in 2025, which have now resurfaced amid the uncertainty around Messi's plans.

"I think we're both quite old enough at this point. Each of us will make our decision, whatever is right for each of us, thinking about our personal well-being," Suárez said via ESPN.

"In my case, I'm not going to make a decision [right now]. I can tell you that I would love to retire with him because we've been talking about retiring together for years, and it could happen. It could happen, but it also depends on my renewal, his renewal, and well, each of us will make the right decision at the right time."

The Uruguayan striker's contract with Inter Miami runs until December 2027, while Messi's deal with the MLS club is set to expire in 2028.

Given Messi's significant influence at the club, Suarez could secure a one-year extension to align their timelines, making a joint retirement more realistic.

Why Argentina can't retire Messi's jersey

Legit.ng previously explained why Argentina can't retire Lionel Messi's No. 10 jersey after he announced his retirement from international football.

Argentina Football Association President Claudio Fabian Tapia had previously spoken about retiring the number, but FIFA rules forbid it.

Source: Legit.ng