Yoruba actor Shola Akintunde, known as Lagata, explained that his signature criminal roles have been hurting his chances with brands

Lagata said a man once told him he would have been used to promote guns if Nigeria legalised them, leaving him shaken

The actor disclosed he did not deliberately seek out criminal roles, explaining how industry veterans steered him in that direction early in his career

Veteran Yoruba actor Shola Akintunde, popularly known as Lagata, has spoken candidly about the price he is paying for being one of Nigeria's most convincing on-screen criminals.

In a recent interview on Oyinmomo TV aired on YouTube on September 1, 2026, Lagata explained that the very roles that made him a recognisable face in the Yoruba film industry have quietly been working against him off-screen, particularly when it comes to brand partnerships.

Nigerian actor Shola Akintunde Lagata addresses career challenges linked to criminal movie roles. Photo: sholaakintundelagata

Source: Instagram

Shola Lagata speaks on criminal roles and brand deals

The actor said he has begun turning down certain scripts to protect his public image and widen his commercial appeal.

"I've avoided some of those criminal roles because I noticed the roles are preventing me from getting endorsements from brands. A man once told me that if Nigeria legalised guns, I would have been used to promote it, and I was confused. So it's depriving me of so many things," he said.

Lagata added that public perception had become a real concern, noting that actors associated with criminal characters are often viewed through a negative lens by potential partners.

"People who play these criminal roles are seen as irresponsible people. So I've considered those things and avoided some criminal roles and started diversifying to other gentle roles," Lagata explained.

Yoruba actor Shola Akintunde Lagata diversifies roles amid impact of criminal character portrayals. Photo: sholaakintundelagata

Source: Instagram

How it all started for Lagata

Despite being so closely associated with the villain archetype, Lagata stressed that he never set out to specialise in such characters. His path into that lane came almost by accident during his very first acting scene.

Shola Lagata recalled that his debut appearance was as a thug, and his portrayal was so convincing that two respected figures in the industry, Sola Aderounmu and his boss, encouraged him to lean into it.

"I didn't choose the criminal roles. The first scene I ever acted in, I was a thug in the film. So Sola Aderounmu and my boss said I did it well and told me to pay attention to it. They said it's befitting for me because of my height and my strong face," he said.

He also credited veteran actor Dele Odule with giving him a significant confidence boost early on, after Odule was so impressed by one of the criminal portrayals that he personally reached out to encourage the young actor to continue developing his craft.

Lagata said he is now focused on reshaping how the industry and the public see him, taking on a broader range of roles to ensure his career does not remain confined to one dimension.

Watch actor Shola Lagata speak about his acting roles and how they affected him below:

Yomi Olorunlaiye recounts machete attack on movie set

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yomi Olorunlaiye recalled being attacked by hoodlums wielding machetes while filming in Ikire, Osun state, alongside Yomi Fash-Lanso and Kunle Afod.

The actor said the violent clash left cast and crew members injured and resulted in a legal battle that lasted nearly three months.

Olorunlaiye also recounted a separate incident in Ikorodu, Lagos, where a cult-themed shoot sparked tension after the actors’ outfits and filming date coincided with a real confraternity’s celebration.

Source: Legit.ng