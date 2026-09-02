Fish Pie Boy, popular street vendor Alax Evalsam, made a shocking U-turn after going public with complaints about Nons Miraj's gifts

The young entrepreneur had earlier claimed the car and apartment Nons Miraj gave him brought him nothing but bad luck and setbacks

Fish Pie Boy deleted the apology post but not before fans spotted it and began sharing their heated reactions online

Popular street vendor Alax Evalsam, widely known as Fish Pie Boy or Fish Pie King, has publicly apologised to Nigerian influencer Nons Miraj after previously making damaging claims about the gifts she gave him and placing the blame squarely on the people around him.

In a post shared on his social media page on September 2, 2026, which he later deleted, Fish Pie Boy explained that his manager and friends manipulated him.

Popular Nigerian fish pie seller Fish Pie Boy addresses fallout with influencer Nons Miraj. Photo: fish_pie_king/nons_miraj

Source: Instagram

Fish Pie Boy wrote:

"Nons Miraj, I'm very sorry for everything. I know I messed up but find it in your heart to forgive me, I really appreciate all you did for me. I was manipulated by my manager and friends."

What Fish Pie Boy said about Nons Miraj earlier

The apology came months after Fish Pie Boy appeared on a podcast in March 2026 and aired grievances about what he described as a string of misfortunes tied to the influencer's generosity.

He alleged that the car Nons Miraj gifted him began developing faults shortly after he started driving it, and that life had not improved since moving into the apartment she rented for him.

At the time, he went as far as considering a return to his village to escape the pressures that came with his sudden rise to fame.

Nons Miraj had supported Evalsam after his story as a humble fish pie seller gained widespread attention online, with many Nigerians celebrating his hustle before the influencer stepped in to offer him a significant boost.

His latest apology post sparked outrage on social media as many netizens troll him.

Check out Fish Pie Boy's apology to Nons Miraj below:

Netizens react to Fish Pie Boy's apology to Nons Miraj

The reversal drew a sharp response from followers, many of whom were unconvinced by Evalsam's explanation that he had been misled.

@_beautygarden__ wrote:

"Oga, apologize and take responsibility abeg! Which one is my manager and friends deceived me?"

@olwafikemisexy commented:

"@nons_miraj no hear o let him go back to where he came from because how can u go on a life show to talk bad about someone that helped ur life 😮"

@sgold_signatures said:

"Where you seeing anything good before you wey no get house at all lol"

@ladyjoycey noted:

"Forgiveness doesn't guarantee access"

@oiza08 wrote:

"Na why to help people dey tire me."

@the_haute_hub_backup shared:

"Hard work and consistency might get you into the room but Character is what will keep you there."

@alexasshub added:

"Can humans stop saying they were manipulated and take accountability for their actions"

Fish Pie Boy responds to backlash after controversial comments about influencer Nons Miraj, apologises. Photo: fish_pie_king/nons_miraj

Source: Instagram

Viral fish pie seller Alax recounts traumatic experience

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alax Evalsam opened up about a painful and traumatic experience that has stirred reactions across social media.

The internet sensation shared his story during a recent appearance on the Clarity Zone podcast, where he detailed an ordeal that left many shocked.

According to Alax, he was physically assaulted and subjected to inhumane treatment. He recalled how he was beaten, tied up, and humiliated.

Source: Legit.ng